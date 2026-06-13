India and Nepal held meetings in Kathmandu to review ongoing cross-border railway projects, including the Jaynagar-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar lines, and discussed strengthening overall bilateral cooperation in the railway sector.

India, Nepal Review Cross-Border Railway Projects

India and Nepal held the 10th Project Steering Committee (PSC) and the 8th Joint Working Group (JWG) meetings from June 11-12 in Kathmandu, to review implementation of ongoing cross-border railway links and overall bilateral cooperation in the railway sector, as per a statement by the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

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Both sides on Friday discussed the ongoing implementation of the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar broad-gauge railway lines between India and Nepal, being developed with grant assistance from the Government of India. The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the commencement of passenger train services on the Janakpur-Ayodhya section, the Final Location Survey (FLS) Report of Raxaul-Kathmandu Broad Gauge Railway Link, technical support for the East-West Railway Link, and additional railway links were also discussed, the statement said.

Both sides agreed to continue the close engagement for further strengthening cooperation in the railway sector.

Recap of Previous Year's Meetings

Earlier in February last year, India and Nepal held the 9th Project Steering Committee (PSC) and the 7th Joint Working Group (JWG) meetings from 27-28 February 2025 in New Delhi, to review the implementation of ongoing cross-border railway links and overall bilateral cooperation in the railway sector.

The Indian delegation was led by Rohit Rathish, Joint Secretary (DPA-III), Ministry of External Affairs and JWG by Pradeep Ojha, Executive Director (Traffic Transportation-Freight), Ministry of Railways; the Nepali side was led by Sushil Babu Dhakal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, for both meetings.

Both sides discussed the ongoing works of Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar broad gauge railway lines between India and Nepal, being developed with grant assistance from India, as per the MEA.

The preparedness for the commencement of work on the remaining sections of the two railway lines i.e. from Bijalpura to Bardibas on Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Nepal Custom Yard to Biratnagar on Jogbani-Biratnagar was also reviewed. The Nepali side assured that necessary facilitation will be provided for early commencement and completion of the work on the remaining sections of the railway lines, as per the statement. (ANI)