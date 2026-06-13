A secret deal between the US and Iran is reportedly in its final stages. So, what's in this 'Islamabad MoU'? Iran has made a huge announcement about the Strait of Hormuz, and it's making Israel very nervous. We break down how this could completely change the game in the Middle East.

US-Iran Secret MoU Inside Story: Big, shocking news is coming out of the Middle East. It seems two old enemies, America and Iran, have been playing a big game behind the scenes. The two countries are very close to a super-secret agreement, which is being called the 'Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding' (Islamabad MoU). Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, himself revealed some details of this secret deal in an interview, and it has shaken up global markets and especially rattled Israel. This agreement has some conditions that could change the entire map of global business and conflict. However, Araghchi also clarified that the deal isn't final yet and speculating on its contents would be premature.

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Big Claim on Islamabad MoU

According to Araghchi, the 'Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding' is now very close to its final phase. He posted on X, 'This agreement was never this close.' But he also made it clear that the full text will only be made public after it's finalised. Right now, talks are still going on in several stages.

What could be in the US-Iran MoU?

Iran to Charge Toll on Hormuz Strait, Free Passage is Over

The most shocking revelation in this deal is about the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian Foreign Minister has clearly stated that this sea route falls under the jurisdiction of Iran and Oman. For years, ships have passed through here for free, but that's about to change. Now, commercial ships and oil tankers passing through will have to pay taxes or charges. Iran is using this as its biggest 'Deterrent Tool'. If this tax is implemented, it's almost certain to cause a stir in global trade. About 20 to 30 percent of the world's crude oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz. If a tax is levied here, petrol and diesel prices could go up in the coming days, not just in India but across the world!

US Promises 'No-War', Israel Gets Tense

This secret MoU includes some huge promises between the US and Iran that have made Israel lose sleep. According to reports, under this draft, the US has given a written assurance that it will never start a war against Iran or threaten it. The US will lift its naval blockade against Iran, and a path will be cleared to release billions of dollars of frozen Iranian funds. Both countries will also agree not to interfere in each other's internal matters.

End of War in Lebanon

The agreement will also announce a complete end to the ongoing war on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, Iran has clarified that it will never abandon Lebanon and that Israel must withdraw its army from southern Lebanon. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi, the 'Islamabad MoU' also states that talks on the reconstruction of Lebanon and other affected areas will happen in the next phase.

Nuclear Issue Put on Hold for Now

The issues of Iran's nuclear program (uranium enrichment) and the complete removal of sanctions have been postponed for the final stage. Iran has made it clear that it will not accept America's strict nuclear conditions at this point.

Why is Israel So Worried?

Israel fears that if this friendship between the US and Iran solidifies, the international sanctions on Iran will weaken, and its power in the Middle East will increase significantly. Iran claims that Israel is doing everything it can to sabotage this deal.

So, When Will This US-Iran Deal Be Final?

Iran's Foreign Minister has specified that the draft has been changed many times during the negotiations. The agreement is not yet final, so people should avoid speculating about it. Iran's 'Supreme National Security Council' is keeping a close watch on the entire process. Even within Iran, some people are for this deal, and some are against it. The final decision will only be made after everyone agrees. Iran has also warned the US, pointing to its history of breaking promises. Tehran says if the terms are not implemented on the ground this time, there will be no further talks.