Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth described the India-Philippines relationship as a 'multi-dimensional and impactful engagement,' highlighting cooperation across defence, security, trade, and technology, and noted its role in India's Act East Policy.

Union Minister of State (MoS) Defence Sanjay Seth highlighted the strengthening India-Philippines relationship, describing it as a "multi-dimensional and impactful engagement" during a Diplomatic Reception marking the 128th Anniversary of Philippine Independence. Seth also expressed condolences over the devastation caused by the earthquake in Mindanao and extended wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured. He said India and the Philippines are cooperating across multiple sectors, including defence, security, trade, science and technology, and tourism, and noted that the partnership has been boosted by increased connectivity and people-to-people ties.

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A 'Multi-Dimensional and Impactful Engagement'

Speaking at the Diplomatic Reception marking the 128th Anniversary of Philippine Independence, Seth on Friday said, "I extend warm greetings to the people and the government of the Republic of the Philippines on this special occasion. I would like to convey that we are saddened by the devastation caused by the earthquake in Mindanao. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. The past year has been a historic one in the India-Philippines bilateral relationships."

"These ties are now being transformed into a closer, multi-dimensional, and impactful engagement... We have today emerged as a reliable partner cooperating across a wide spectrum of areas such as defence and security, HADR, trade and investments, science and technology, culture, tourism, and people-to-people ties, which have also benefited from the increasing direct connectivity," Seth said.

Philippines a Key Partner in Act East Policy

Seth said that the Philippines remains a key partner in India's Act East Policy and SAGAR vision, noting its role in ASEAN-India dialogue relations as the current chair of ASEAN. He said the partnership between the two countries, "characterised by shared values, mutual trust, and complementarities," serves as an anchor for growth and resilience amid a changing geopolitical environment.

He added, "The Philippines is a key partner in India's Act East Policy and vision, SAGAR. We value the constructive role played by the Philippines as the country coordinator for ASEAN-India Dialogue relations, as the current chair of ASEAN. Our partnership, characterised by shared values, mutual trust, and complementarities, is an anchor for the growth and resilience in an era of geopolitical flux. We look forward to continue working together to further strengthen our strategic partnership." (ANI)