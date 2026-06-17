Ukrainian President Zelenskyy lauded the UK and PM Keir Starmer for a £210M aid package for Ukraine's nuclear energy sector. He also welcomed new sanctions targeting Russia's 'shadow fleet' and financial networks to curb its war funding.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday (local time) welcomed the United Kingdom's (UK) decision to provide GBP 210 million in financing for Ukraine's nuclear energy sector and impose fresh sanctions on Russia.

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Zelenskyy Grateful for UK's Nuclear Energy Support

In a post on X, Zelenskyy thanked British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for the support package. He said, "I am grateful to the United Kingdom and Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer for another decision in support of Ukraine. UK Export Finance will allocate £210 million for the supply of enriched uranium to support Ukraine's nuclear energy sector, which is the main source of power supply for our people and our economy."

I am grateful to the United Kingdom and Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer for another decision in support of Ukraine. UK Export Finance will allocate £210 million for the supply of enriched uranium to support Ukraine’s nuclear energy sector, which is the main source of power supply… https://t.co/uxqNZCeGgA — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 16, 2026

New Sanctions Target Russia's 'Shadow Fleet'

The Ukrainian leader also welcomed a new British sanctions package targeting Russia's "shadow fleet" and financial networks used to circumvent international restrictions. He said, "The UK is also introducing a new package of sanctions against Russia, targeting Russia's shadow fleet and the financial networks the Russian Federation uses to circumvent sanctions."

Zelenskyy noted that the sanctions would, for the first time, target tankers carrying sanctioned liquefied natural gas, revenues from which Russia uses to finance its war. "The new British restrictions are being applied for the first time against tankers carrying sanctioned liquefied natural gas, the proceeds from the sale of which Russia is using to finance its war. This is a necessary step," he said, adding that countries should eventually have the ability "not only to stop these shadow fleet vessels, but also to seize them."

UK Condemns Attack on Kyiv Monastery

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. This comes amid a claimed massive Russian missile and drone attack that damaged the historic Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery complex in the Ukrainian capital on Monday (local time).

According to CNN, a fire broke out at the UNESCO-listed Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery complex following the overnight attack. Images showed flames rising from the historic site, while firefighters battled to contain the blaze around the Dormition Cathedral, one of Ukraine's most important religious landmarks.

CNN reported that it was Russia which launched 611 long-range strike drones and 70 missiles during the attack. At least five people were killed, and more than two dozen were wounded in Kyiv, according to local authorities.

Reacting to the strike on the monastery complex, Starmer condemned Russia's actions and announced the new sanctions. In a post on X, Starmer said, "Russia's attacks on Kyiv's Pershka Lavra are deplorable. Attacks like this are why I have announced sanctions to target the vessels, the money and the actors propping up Russia's war economy, and in turn, threatening European security."

Russia’s attacks on Kyiv’s Pershka Lavra are deplorable. Attacks like this are why I have announced sanctions to target the vessels, the money and the actors propping up Russia’s war economy, and in turn, threatening European security. We will increase the pressure on Putin… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 16, 2026

"We will increase the pressure on Putin and his circle of collaborators until Russia's war machine is brought to a halt and peace returns to our continent," he added.

Russia Denies Involvement

As per TASS, the Russian Defence Ministry denied the claim and reported that the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra complex was hit by a "US Patriot missile" in the early morning hours of June 15. The ministry, as per the news agency, noted, "that one reason for the system's malfunction could be that Western countries supplied the Kyiv regime with expired missiles."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)