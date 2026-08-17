210 Indian peacekeepers serving with the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have been awarded the UN Medal. This includes 6 women and 7 Staff Officers, recognized for their exceptional courage and commitment during crises and lifesaving missions.

A total of 210 Indian peacekeepers, including six women and seven staff officers, have been awarded the United Nations Medal for their exceptional service with the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

The UN Mission in South Sudan highlighted the contribution of the Indian peacekeepers in a post on X on Monday, commending their courage and commitment during crises, medical emergencies and lifesaving missions. "A proud moment for India's Blue Helmets. In Juba, South Sudan, 210 Indian peacekeepers, including 6 women and 7 Staff Officers, were awarded the UN Medal for their exceptional service with UNMISS. Through crises, medical emergencies and lifesaving missions, their courage and compassion continue to protect lives and advance peace," UNMISS said.

The recognition honours the Indian personnel serving with the UN mission for their work in supporting peace and protecting communities amid challenging circumstances.

The Indian peacekeepers have contributed to UNMISS operations in South Sudan, including responding to crises and medical emergencies and undertaking lifesaving missions.

India's Longstanding Contribution to UN Peacekeeping

India has a long-standing contribution to UN peacekeeping operations. More than 200,000 Indians have served in 49 of the 71 UN peacekeeping missions established around the world since 1948.

More than 160 Indian peacekeepers have paid the ultimate price while serving under the UN flag, losing their lives in the line of duty.

India has also been a major contributor to women's participation in UN peacekeeping. In 2007, India became the first country to deploy an all-women contingent to a UN peacekeeping mission. The all-women Formed Police Unit was deployed to Liberia, where it provided 24-hour guard duty, conducted night patrols in the capital Monrovia and helped build the capacity of the Liberian police.

The latest recognition in South Sudan adds to India's longstanding record of service to UN peacekeeping, with Indian personnel continuing to contribute to efforts aimed at protecting civilians, responding to crises and advancing peace in conflict-affected regions.

(ANI)