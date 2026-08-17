Ajay A Kumar, a 2001 batch IFS officer and current Joint Secretary in the MEA, has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Iraq. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, strengthening the historical ties between the two nations.

Ajay A Kumar, Joint Secretary in the External Affairs Ministry, has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Iraq. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

"Ajay A Kumar (IFS: 2001), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Iraq," MEA said in a release.

India-Iraq Bilateral Relations

India and Iraq have historical and civilizational ties and have seen sustained high-level political exchanges. The people-to-people and institutional contacts have resulted in India becoming one of the most preferred destinations for Iraqis seeking quality medical treatment. More than 10,000 Iraqi students obtained their PhD, Master's, and undergraduate degrees in India.

Capacity-Building Initiatives

On the front of capacity-building, 34 Young diplomats from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iraq completed the 5th Special Course for Diplomats conducted by the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, New Delhi in June 2025.

India has also allocated 200 ITEC slots to Iraq to provide assistance in training officials of the Government of Iraq. More than 100 Iraqi professionals availed of ITEC training in 2025-26.

As per the MEA, 12 Iraqi Yoga Students participated in a yoga teacher training course under ITEC held in Bangalore during January 2026. (ANI)