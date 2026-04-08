Ukraine's FM Andrii Sybiha welcomed the US-Iran ceasefire, saying 'American decisiveness works' and urged similar force against Russia. Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz also lauded the deal, thanking Pakistan for its mediation efforts.

International Reactions to Ceasefire

Andrii Sybiha, the Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine on Wednesday welcomed the temporary two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, claiming that "American decisiveness works". The Foreign Minister also called for "forcing" Russia into a ceasefire against his country. In a post on X, Sybiha said, "We welcome the agreement between President Trump and the Iranian regime to unblock the Hormuz Strait and cease fire, as well as Pakistan's mediation efforts. American decisiveness works. We believe it is time for sufficient decisiveness to force Moscow to cease fire and end its war against Ukraine."

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Germany's Federal Chancellor, Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz, also welcomed the move while thanking Pakistan for mediating the conflict. In a post on X, "I welcome the two-week ceasefire agreed by the United States and Iran last night. We thank Pakistan for its mediation. The aim now is to negotiate a lasting end to the war. We are in close coordination with our partners on this matter."

US Announces Ceasefire Amid Regional Tensions

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt to the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, proposing a two-week, double-sided ceasefire window. Trump also indicated that a 10-point proposal put forward by Iran was "workable," signalling a possible diplomatic opening between the two long-time adversaries.

The development follows heightened tensions in the region, with fears of escalation threatening global energy markets and economic stability. The Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime passage for global oil shipments, has remained at the centre of geopolitical concerns, given its strategic importance and vulnerability during conflict.

Iran Outlines 10-Point Framework

Iran has outlined a comprehensive 10-point framework that it says could form the basis for a long-term resolution. Among its key demands is a firm US commitment to "Non-aggression" and the "Continuation of Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz," underscoring Tehran's insistence on sovereignty over the critical waterway.

Key Demands on Nuclear Program and Sanctions

Another major component of the proposal is Washington's "Acceptance of enrichment," referring to Iran's nuclear programme, which has been a longstanding point of contention with the United States and the broader international community. The issue has been central to multiple rounds of negotiations and sanctions regimes over the past two decades.

Tehran has also sought significant economic concessions, including the "Lifting all primary sanctions" and the "Lifting all secondary sanctions," measures that have severely constrained its economy. These sanctions have been a cornerstone of US policy aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Call to End International Resolutions

Additionally, Iran has called for the "Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions" and the "Termination of all IAEA Board of Governors resolutions" related to its nuclear activities. Such steps would represent a substantial rollback of international monitoring and regulatory frameworks governing Iran's nuclear programme.

Global Leaders Emphasise Diplomatic Engagement

While the proposed ceasefire remains temporary, global leaders, have emphasised the urgent need for sustained diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation and mitigate broader economic and security risks. (ANI)