The UKMTO has declared the maritime threat in the Arabian Gulf region as 'Critical' after over 20 incidents since March 1. It warns of a broad disruption campaign, with recent attacks hitting three more commercial vessels.

UK Maritime Organisation has said that the regional maritime threat environment across the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Gulf of Oman remains Critical.

Widespread Disruption Campaign

According to UKMTO, since March 1 more than twenty maritime incidents involving commercial vessels and offshore infrastructure have been reported across the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and Gulf of Oman.

UKMTO said, "The incidents involve a wide range of vessel types and flag states, with no consistent pattern of Western ownership linkage, suggesting that the current strike pattern reflects a campaign aimed at broad maritime disruption rather than selective vessel targeting."

Recent Vessel Attacks

UKMTO said on Thursday that in the past 24 hours, three additional commercial vessels were struck within the Arabian Gulf, including the laden tanker ZEFYROS, laden tanker SAFESEA VISHNU, and the container vessel SOURCE BLESSING. The attacks underscore the continued risk to merchant mariners operating in the region.

Risks Extend Beyond Chokepoints

UKMTO said, "The ability of unmanned systems to strike infrastructure at extended ranges reinforces that maritime risk is not limited to vessel transits or chokepoints, but may also affect port facilities, offshore energy infrastructure, and maritime logistics hubs throughout the Arabian Gulf and Arabian Sea approaches."

It further said that the average daily transit through the Strait of Hormuz is approximately 138 vessels per day.

Iran's New Leader Strikes Defiant Tone

Earlier, Iran's new Supreme Leader struck a tone of defiance in his first address to the Iranian people. Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei called for the continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a move that will raise tensions.

"Dear fighter brothers! The desire of the masses of the people is the continuation of effective and regret-inducing defence. Furthermore, the leverage of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must certainly continue to be used," he said.

Khamenei said that Iran had identified sites which he claimed were vulnerable for future strikes from the Islamis Republic. "Studies have been conducted regarding the opening of additional fronts in areas where the enemy has negligible experience and would be highly vulnerable, and their activation will be carried out if the state of war persists and in accordance with the observance of interests," he said.

Friday is day 14 of the West Asia Conflict with neither side showing signs of backing down.