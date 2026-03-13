Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has issued a direct warning to Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, hinting he could be targeted. Netanyahu called him a "puppet" and asserted that Israel is now on the offensive in a changed Middle East.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delivered a direct warning to Iran's new supreme leader, Ayotallah Mojtaba Khamenei, suggesting that Israel could lok at targeting him just as they did his father. Asked if Israel would go after Khamenei's son and successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, Netanyahu replied: "I wouldn't issue life insurance policies on any of the leaders of the terrorist organizations. This is their patron of terrorism. And I don't intend to provide an exact report here about what we are planning or what we are going to do."

Netanyahu dubbed the younger Khamenei a "puppet" of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps who "cannot show his face in public." In a strong statement, Netanyahu suggested that developments in the region have transformed the strategic balance involving Israel, Iran and the broader Middle East, while also hinting at possible future actions against groups that Israel considers terrorist organisations. "Even now it can be said with certainty: This is no longer the same Iran. This is no longer the same Middle East. And this is also not the same Israel. We are not waiting, we are initiating, we are attacking. And we are doing so with a force the like of which has not been seen before," Netanyahu said.

Encouraging Internal Change in Iran

The Israeli leader also referred to political conditions inside Iran and said Israel's actions aim to create circumstances that could encourage change within the country. However, he acknowledged that such an outcome would ultimately depend on the Iranian people themselves. "I have added another goal: to create the conditions for the Iranian people to overthrow this terrible tyrannical regime. To create conditions doesn't guarantee that it will happen. And I told them just now in what I said a moment ago. I said 'It's up to you.' It depends on you," he said.

Netanyahu acknowledged that Israel's military actions could weaken Iran's leadership but stressed that the fate of the regime would ultimately depend on the Iranian people themselves. "You can lead someone to water, but you can't make them drink," Netanyahu said, referring to the possibility of a popular uprising against the Islamic Republic.

Heightened Regional Tensions

The remarks come at a time of heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, with both countries accusing each other of supporting destabilising activities across the Middle East. Israel has repeatedly alleged that Iran backs militant groups operating in several parts of the region, including in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza. Tehran, however, has denied the accusations and has criticised Israel's military actions in the region.

Israeli Military Operations

Israel has carried out a number of operations targeting what it describes as Iranian military infrastructure and allied armed groups in neighbouring countries. The Israeli government maintains that these actions are necessary to prevent Iran from expanding its military presence and influence near Israeli borders. (ANI)