USARPAC Deputy Commanding General Joel B Vowell met with Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to discuss strengthening the India-US defence partnership, focusing on Indo-Pacific security and joint exercises to enhance interoperability.

India-US Defence Partnership

In a bid to strengthen India-US defence partnership, Deputy Commanding General United States Army Lieutenant (USARPAC) Joel B Vowell met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi. In the meeting they discussed regional security, joint military exercises that would enhance interoperability and new avenues that would help strengthen military-to-military cooperation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) wrote, "Lieutenant General Joel B Vowell, Deputy Commanding General, United States Army Pacific (USARPAC), called on #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS and discussed avenues to further strengthen the India-US defence partnership."

"The interaction focused on regional security in the Indo-Pacific, enhancing interoperability through joint military exercises and exploring new avenues of engagement to deepen military-to-military cooperation across multiple domains."

"The meeting reaffirmed the growing strategic convergence and shared commitment of both armies towards addressing emerging security challenges."

India-France Military Exchange

Earlier, the Indian Army and the French Army conducted a Subject Matter Expert Exchange on March 9 and 10, aimed at strengthening professional military cooperation and enhancing mutual understanding on evolving aspects of modern warfare.

The interaction focused on key operational themes relevant to contemporary battlefields, particularly the employment of long-range strike capabilities and advanced precision weapon systems. Such exchanges form an important part of defence engagement between friendly nations, allowing military professionals to share operational knowledge, doctrinal insights and technological developments shaping modern conflicts.

In a post on X, Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the India Army wrote, " Subject Matter Expert Exchange between the #IndianArmy and the #FrenchArmy was conducted on 09 & 10 March 2026, focusing on the employment of Long Range Vectors (LRVs) and Precision Guided Munitions (PGMs) in contemporary warfare. Delegations from both the Armies exchanged perspectives on operational employment, doctrinal developments and evolving global trends in precision fires and deep-strike capabilities, fostering professional military learning and deeper #DefenceCooperation." (ANI)