A man was mauled to death after entering a tiger enclosure at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park on October 10. Despite emergency medical efforts, he died at the scene. Distressing videos of the attack circulated online, prompting police to urge the public against sharing them.

A visit to a wildlife park in the United Kingdom ended in tragedy after a man entered a tiger enclosure and was mauled to death. The incident, which took place at Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster on Saturday, October 10, was captured in videos that have since circulated on social media.

South Yorkshire Police said they received a report of a man entering the enclosure at around 1:35 pm. The tiger attacked him, leaving him seriously injured. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but the man was pronounced dead despite efforts to save him.

"The tiger subsequently attacked the man, resulting in serious injury," police said in a statement.

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"Emergency services attended and sadly, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene," the statement added.

The man's identity was not immediately made public. Police said his family had been informed and was receiving support from specialist officers.

Videos circulating online appeared to show the man sitting on the grass inside the enclosure before the tiger approached and attacked him. The footage prompted widespread discussion, but police urged people not to share the distressing videos.

Tiger Altai Will Not Be Put Down

Following the fatal attack, questions emerged over what would happen to the tiger. Yorkshire Wildlife Park later confirmed that the animal, an endangered Amur tiger named Altai, would not be euthanised.

"Many, many people have contacted us about Altai, the tiger," the park said in a statement.

"We can reassure everyone that he is safe and well and will not be euthanised as a result of this incident."

The decision came after some people called for the animal to be put down, while others argued that the responsibility lay with the man who entered its enclosure.

The park also expressed its condolences to the victim's family. "Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the family and loved ones of the person who has lost their life," it said.

Park Closed After Fatal Attack

Visitors were evacuated following the incident, and the wildlife park remained closed on Sunday as staff dealt with the aftermath.

The park's 'Land of the Tigers' attraction features a 300-metre raised walkway that allows visitors to observe the animals from above. Its enclosure includes woodland, grassland and a pool with a waterfall.

Police continued investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.