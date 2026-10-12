A major UK trade mission to India has announced over GBP 1 billion in new deals following the landmark Free Trade Agreement. This includes a GBP 50 million AI research investment and a significant expansion of aviation services by Menzies Aviation.

A major UK trade mission to India has announced more than GBP 1 billion in new commercial deals, including a GBP 50 million investment in artificial intelligence research in the UK and an expansion of aviation services by Menzies Aviation, as both countries seek to strengthen trade and investment ties following the implementation of their landmark free trade agreement.

According to a release issued by the British High Commission, the announcement comes as a UK trade delegation comprising more than 100 businesses, the UK Business Secretary, the Secretaries of State for Scotland and Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, seven mayors from northern England and a combined authority leader arrives in India to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Key Deals and Mission Objectives

The latest announcements build on the momentum generated by the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), with nearly GBP 12 billion worth of deals announced since the agreement was signed in July 2025. Among the key developments, Meta for Data Technologies (MFD) has announced a GBP 50 million investment to fund AI research in the UK, while UK-based aviation services company Menzies Aviation is seeking to generate more than GBP 600 million in revenue through an expanded presence in India. The trade mission aims to strengthen commercial partnerships across sectors, including advanced manufacturing, technology, aviation, education, agriculture and food and drink, while opening up new opportunities for businesses in both countries.

UK Ministers on Boosting Exports and Investment

UK Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the trade agreement had created opportunities for regional businesses, with northern England's mayors playing a key role in developing partnerships to drive jobs, investment and economic growth. “From advanced manufacturing to education, we want to continue to deepen ties with one of the world’s fastest-growing economies to bring opportunity for businesses and consumers in all corners of both countries,” Reynolds said.

The delegation also includes representatives from Scottish and British food and drink industries, including the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), the British Meat Processors Association, Fever-Tree, Kendamil, the National Farmers’ Union, Salmon Scotland, the Scotch Whisky Association and Walker’s Shortbread.

Scotland Secretary Douglas Alexander said the trade agreement would create opportunities for Scottish exporters, particularly producers of salmon and whisky, while encouraging inward investment and supporting employment in Scotland. “Scotland's success in markets like India is supported by the strength, reach and influence that come from being part of the UK. Boosting export opportunities and encouraging inward investment in Scotland means real benefits back at home in economic growth and jobs," he said.

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Angela Eagle said the government was working with British farmers and food and drink companies to translate the agreement's commitments into tangible export opportunities. “We're in India alongside food and drink exporters, helping them showcase the best of British produce, build new trading relationships, and unlock the export opportunities for communities across the UK," she said.

High-Level Meetings on Trade and Innovation

During the visit, Reynolds is scheduled to meet Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in the national capital to co-chair the UK-India Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO). He will also co-chair the UK-India Science and Innovation Council with Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh. In Mumbai, the Business Secretary will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss closer regional economic cooperation and attend a trade marketplace showcasing British products and services.

Strengthening Post-FTA Partnership

The visit comes three months after the UK-India trade agreement entered into force. The agreement is expected to increase bilateral trade by GBP 25.5 billion annually in the long term, according to the release.

The mission underscores the two countries' efforts to translate the trade pact into new business opportunities, export growth and employment across the UK and India. (ANI)