Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton confirmed investigations into Alice Huang and Megaspeed are underway. This follows the resignation of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid concerns regarding ties to Chinese intelligence agencies.

DNI Jay Clayton Confirms Investigations into Alice Huang and Megaspeed

Washington, DC [US], November 23 (ANI): Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Jay Clayton has confirmed that investigations into Alice Huang and her company, Megaspeed, are ongoing, as the controversy surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang continues. In an interview with Fox News, Clayton said that investigations into both Alice Huang and Megaspeed were moving forward, alongside regulatory proceedings. He added that the American public would receive answers as the matter progresses.

"There is an investigation into her company, and there is an investigation into her. That is going to play out. Also, I fully expect that the board of directors of Nvidia is looking into this situation. You know, that would be responsible; that's what the American people want to hear from them. And there are—are regulatory proceedings going on. The American people will get answers regarding this matter," Clayton said. Clayton also said he expected Nvidia's board of directors to examine the situation, describing such a review as a responsible step amid the ongoing developments.

The controversy follows reports of an alleged relationship between former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, a former executive at Megaspeed suspected by US intelligence agencies of having links to Chinese intelligence. Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia's chief executive officer on November 12, following the reports. Huang resigned following reports of an alleged relationship with a businesswoman suspected by US intelligence agencies of having links to Chinese intelligence. He also faced reports of relationships with employees at the company. Huang had acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife, while Nvidia said it had no reason to believe that national security or company secrets had been compromised. The controversy has continued despite the leadership transition. Nvidia appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO, while board chairman Harvey Jones said on Tuesday that directors had unanimously accepted Huang’s resignation and did not intend to reinstate him. Huang had said he would be honoured to return if the board considered it in the company’s interest. (ANI)