Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth concluded a visit to the Czech Republic aimed at enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, exploring technological partnerships, and strengthening military-to-military engagement between the two nations.

General Dhiraj Seth Concludes Successful Czech Republic State Visit

General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), successfully concluded his official visit to the Czech Republic. As per the release, the visit marked a significant step towards strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, enhancing military-to-military engagement and exploring new avenues of collaboration in defence technology and industry.

The visit was marked by a series of fruitful engagements with the senior military and diplomatic leadership, premier military training institutions, operational formations and representatives of the Czech defence industry. At the General Staff Headquarters of the Czech Armed Forces in Prague, the COAS called on Lieutenant General Petr Čepelka, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Chief of Defence. Discussions focused on the evolving security environment, defence modernisation, enhancing bilateral defence cooperation and strengthening professional military exchanges between the two Armies.

The COAS was also briefed on ‘Horizon 2035: Land Warfare Modernisation and Future Readiness of the Czech Armed Forces’, covering emerging trends in warfare, technological transformation and operational preparedness. He also laid a wreath at the General Staff Headquarters, paying homage to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service of their nation.

During the visit, General Seth, accompanied by Raveesh Kumar, Ambassador of India to the Czech Republic, called on Marie Chatardová, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. The discussions reaffirmed the shared commitment towards strengthening India–Czech Republic relations and expanding bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, the release said.

At the University of Defence in Brno and the NATO Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Defence Centre of Excellence, the COAS interacted with senior military officials and explored avenues for cooperation in professional military education, specialised training, institutional exchanges and CBRN defence. The COAS also visited the 4th Rapid Deployment Brigade of the Czech Land Forces, where he was briefed on the formation’s organisation, operational role and capabilities. The visit facilitated an exchange of professional perspectives and provided insights into operational preparedness, rapid deployment capabilities and contemporary military practices.

A significant highlight of the visit was the COAS’ engagement with the Deputy Director General of the Intergovernmental Cooperation Agency (AMOS), the Vice President of the Defence and Security Industry Association of the Czech Republic (AOBP) and representatives of the Czech defence industry. The interaction provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on defence industrial capabilities, explore avenues for technological collaboration and strengthen industry-to-industry partnerships, in consonance with India’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the release said. The visit has imparted fresh momentum to India–Czech Republic defence relations, opening avenues for deeper cooperation in military training, professional exchanges, capability development, emerging technologies and defence industrial partnerships.