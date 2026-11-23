Former Nepal PM Jhala Nath Khanal urges for stronger India-Nepal ties while criticizing current PM Balendra Shah for lacking a common national agenda during his diplomatic visit to New Delhi to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

Former Nepal PM Critiques Lack of National Agenda During India Visit

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 23 (ANI): Former Nepal Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal said Nepal and India should maintain cordial relations and expand comprehensive cooperation, while expressing concern that Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah had not prepared a common national agenda ahead of his ongoing visit to India. He said the two countries shared close ties as neighbours and stressed the need for comprehensive cooperation.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Khanal said, "Nepal and India are very close and intimate neighbours. We must have very cordial relations. And we must have a very comprehensive type of cooperation also. The Nepalese Prime Minister should have created a common agenda for the country. Then it would have been better. But he didn't do it. So nobody knows what he will talk about with the Prime Minister of India, or what type of agreement he will do.”

He further highlighted that there were several expectations from the bilateral relationship, while acknowledging the existence of certain irritants that needed to be addressed. “There are many expectations. And there are some irritants also in our relations which have to be eliminated. And the relations between our two countries should be comprehensively developed based on five principles of peaceful coexistence and neighbourliness,” he further said.

Nepal PM Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit, from November 22 to 23, marks Shah's first trip to India since assuming office in March 2026 and his first bilateral foreign visit as Prime Minister, signalling the importance Kathmandu attaches to its relationship with New Delhi. The 36-year-old Nepalese PM is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu. He will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi to review the full spectrum of India-Nepal relations and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual concern. (ANI)