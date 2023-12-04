Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UK's Sellafield nuclear plant faces security breach as Chinese and Russian-linked groups hack systems: Report

    The article exposes cybersecurity breaches at the Sellafield nuclear plant, revealing hacking by cyber groups linked to Russia and China, potential risks to sensitive data, and a decade-long failure to address cyber issues, raising concerns about the safety of one of Europe's largest and most hazardous nuclear sites.

    UK Sellafield nuclear plant faces security breach as Chinese and Russian-linked groups hack systems: Report snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 4, 2023, 9:22 PM IST

    Cyber groups with close ties to Russia and China have reportedly hacked into the Sellafield nuclear plant, a potentially hazardous industrial site in Europe, according to an investigation. Sources informed The Guardian that the breaches at the Cumbria-based site were initially identified as early as 2015, when experts discovered spy software embedded in the plant's computer networks. Sellafield, among the largest nuclear sites in Europe, spans approximately 700 acres, houses around 11,000 employees in 1,300 buildings connected by 25 miles of roads, and contains substantial quantities of radioactive waste in its silos.

    Also read: Chilling video of Hamas terrorist killing Israeli woman surfaces; Gal Gadot speaks out for Oct 7 victims

    The facility stores spent nuclear fuel from UK power stations, aiming to position itself as a nuclear power comparable to the US and Russia. The volume of radioactive waste at the site surpasses that present at Chernobyl before the disaster. With the planet's largest store of plutonium, the facility also houses a significant collection of emergency planning documents intended for use in the event of a foreign attack or a domestic disaster in the UK.

    The disclosures have come to light during the year-long investigation titled "Nuclear Leaks" by The Guardian, examining cyber hacking, radioactive contamination, and a toxic workplace culture at Sellafield. Guardian reporter Anna Isaac emphasized, "If Sellafield isn't safe, the UK isn't safe and potentially its neighbours." The status of the malware, initially detected eight years ago, remains uncertain. The Guardian further revealed that the facility was subjected to a form of "special measures" last year due to persistent shortcomings in cybersecurity.

    The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) acknowledged to the newspaper that Sellafield does not meet its cyber standards but refrained from commenting on the breaches. The Guardian reports that the issues related to the insecure server are highly severe and involve sensitive data susceptible to exploitation by potential adversaries of Britain. Earlier this year, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) in the country raised concerns about the risk of cyber-attacks on critical national infrastructure emanating from Russia and China, urging organizations to take immediate action to mitigate the risk against potential future attacks.

    Also read: Indonesia: Volcanic eruption in Mount Marapi kills 11 climbers, 3 survivors found

    A Sellafield spokesperson told the Guardian: "We take cybersecurity extremely seriously at Sellafield. All of our systems and servers have multiple layers of protection. Critical networks that enable us to operate safely are isolated from our general IT network, meaning an attack on our IT system would not penetrate these. Over the past 10 years, we have evolved to meet the challenges of the modern world, including a greater focus on cybersecurity. We’re working closely with our regulator. As a result of the progress we’ve made, we have an agreed route to step down from ‘significantly enhanced’ regulation.”

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2023, 9:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chilling video of Hamas terrorist killing Israeli woman surfaces; Gal Gadot speaks out for Oct 7 victims snt

    Chilling video of Hamas terrorist killing Israeli woman surfaces; Gal Gadot speaks out for Oct 7 victims

    Indonesia Volcanic eruption in Mount Marapi kills 11 climbers, 3 survivors found AJR

    Indonesia: Volcanic eruption in Mount Marapi kills 11 climbers, 3 survivors found

    Viral Video: Now, conversion of another temple in Pakistan's Sadiqabad into animal farm sparks ourtage snt

    Viral Video: Now, conversion of another temple in Pakistan's Sadiqabad into animal farm sparks outrage

    Deadly bombing rocks Marawi: Philippines President blames 'foreign terrorists'; dramatic videos go viral snt

    Deadly bombing rocks Marawi: Philippines President blames 'foreign terrorists'; dramatic videos go viral

    Pakistanis wonder 'where is PM Kakar' after PM Modi takes front row with world leaders at COP28 snt

    Pakistanis wonder 'where is PM Kakar' after PM Modi took front row with world leaders at COP28

    Recent Stories

    Byjus founder pledges Bengaluru homes to pay salaries to his 15,000 employees amid cash crunch snt

    Byju's founder pledges Bengaluru homes to pay salaries to his 15,000 employees amid cash crunch

    Spotted Kareena Kapoor to Bobby Deol; celebs exude glamour SHG

    Spotted: Kareena Kapoor to Bobby Deol; celebs exude glamour

    Powering Gaganyaan Mission with Space Capsule Simulator

    Powering Gaganyaan Mission with Space Capsule Simulator

    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's vacation photos accidently displayed at actor Nani's promotional event

    Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's vacation photos accidently displayed at actor Nani's promotional event

    Mrunal Thakur's latest saree ensemble sets the perfect tone for this season's wedding attire - Photos SHG

    Mrunal Thakur's latest saree ensemble sets the perfect tone for this season's wedding attire - Photos

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon