The UK's legislature approved a landmark bill to prohibit individuals born on or after January 1, 2009, from ever purchasing tobacco, a major step towards creating a 'smoke-free generation' and curbing smoking-related harm.

The United Kingdom's legislature approved a landmark bill that will prohibit individuals born on or after January 1, 2009, from purchasing tobacco products for the rest of their lives, marking a major step toward creating a "smoke-free generation", Al Jazeera reported.

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According to Al Jazeera, the Tobacco and Vapes Bill was introduced in the House of Commons in 2024 by UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting as part of long-term efforts to improve public health and curb smoking-related harm. "This is a historic moment for the nation's health as the Tobacco and Vapes Bill ends its journey through Parliament," Streeting said on Tuesday. "Prevention is better than cure. This reform will save lives, ease pressure on the NHS, and build a healthier Britain. Children in the UK will be part of the first smoke-free generation, protected from a lifetime of addiction and harm," he added, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Key Provisions and Future Regulations

The legislation is expected to become law after receiving royal assent next week. Once enacted, it will grant ministers expanded powers to regulate tobacco, vaping and nicotine products, including restrictions on flavours, packaging, branding, and advertising--particularly those targeting children. The bill also proposes to widen smoke-free zones, with vaping set to be banned in areas such as playgrounds, cars carrying children, and spaces outside schools and hospitals, as reported by Al Jazeera.

reported Gillian Merron, UK Parliamentary Undersecretary of State at the Department of Health and Social Care, highlighted the significance of the reform while addressing the House of Lords. "It is, in fact, the biggest public health intervention in a generation and I can assure all noble Lords it will save lives," she said on Monday, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Political Background and Reactions

The policy was initially introduced in 2023 by the UK government under former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who proposed gradually increasing the legal age for purchasing tobacco each year to phase out smoking entirely. The plan was shelved ahead of the 2024 general election but was later revived by the Labour government. Meanwhile, Nigel Farage, leader of far-right party Reform UK, has opposed the measure and previously pledged to repeal it if elected, calling the bill "plainly idiotic", as reported by Al Jazeera.

Support from Health Organisations

Despite criticism, the legislation has received strong backing from health organisations and advocacy groups across the UK. "This landmark piece of legislation will transform the nation's health. A smoke-free future means the tobacco industry will no longer be able to wreak havoc on the lungs of the next generation," said Sarah Sleet, Chief Executive of Asthma and Lung UK, as quoted by Al Jazeera.