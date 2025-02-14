UAE sends 2,400 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Ten humanitarian aid convoys from the UAE, organized under the leadership of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, have reached Gaza via the Rafah crossing.

UAE Sends 2400 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza anr
Feb 14, 2025

Gaza: Ten convoys carrying humanitarian aid from the UAE, a generous contribution from Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the "Mother of the Nation," Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, have entered the Gaza Strip via the Egyptian Rafah crossing.

This aid delivery is part of the UAE's ongoing commitment to supporting and providing relief to the Palestinian people.

The convoys comprise 175 trucks carrying over 2,400 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food supplies, medical provisions, children's nutritional supplements, dates, shelter tents, clothing, and other essential items.

This latest delivery brings the total number of aid convoys entering Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to 175. These convoys have played a significant role in mitigating the difficult conditions faced by Gaza residents, easing hardship for the most vulnerable populations, and ensuring access to basic necessities.

The UAE remains steadfast in its humanitarian support for the Palestinian people in Gaza, working to alleviate the challenging circumstances they endure, reduce the suffering of the most vulnerable, and provide for their essential needs.

