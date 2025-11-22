UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in Bahrain for a working visit. He was received at Sakhir Air Base by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and is accompanied by a high-level delegation of senior officials and ministers.

Presidential Visit to Bahrain

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived today in the Kingdom of Bahrain on a working visit. Upon his arrival at Sakhir Air Base, he was welcomed by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, along with several senior officials and members of the royal family.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

High-Level Delegation Accompanies President

He is accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; along with a number of ministers and senior officials.