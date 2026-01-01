UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a phone call. They discussed fraternal relations, boosting cooperation, and exchanged views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest.

UAE, Qatar Leaders Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call today with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, during which they discussed fraternal relations and ways to strengthen cooperation for the benefit of both countries and their peoples. The two leaders also exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and issues of mutual interest. (ANI/WAM)