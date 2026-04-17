UAE Ambassador Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali reveals the UAE has faced 2,890 missile and drone attacks since February 28, calling them unprovoked terrorist acts against a non-participating country with civilian infrastructure deliberately targeted.

Assessing the evolving security situation in West Asia, UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali said that his country has faced an unprecedented wave of missile and drone attacks since late February and noted that regional tensions remain far from resolved.

In a detailed interview with ANI, the diplomat, in response to questions on whether the worst of the conflict is over, said the UAE has been directly targeted despite not being a party to the conflict.

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Unprecedented Wave of Attacks on UAE

"The UAE has faced 2,890 missiles and drones since the 28th of February. That is more than every other neighbouring country attacked during this war. These were unprovoked terrorist attacks against a country that was not a party to this war in any way," Alshaali said.

The envoy further alleged that civilian infrastructure was deliberately targeted and rejected claims of military justification. "Iran targeted our civilian infrastructure, our energy facilities, our residential areas, and basically our model of openness. This was not a military strategy. It was terrorism."

He added that the attacks were aimed at creating fear among civilians and undermining economic stability. However, he emphasised that UAE defence systems "successfully intercepted" most incoming threats and that the country's response remained "disciplined and professional," Alshaali said.

International Response and Diplomacy

Highlighting international responses, the diplomat pointed to resolutions and global maritime and aviation warnings condemning such attacks, arguing that the global community has rejected violations of sovereignty and civilian safety.

Conditions for Lasting Resolution

On diplomacy and regional negotiations, the envoy reiterated that the UAE has consistently supported de-escalation but maintained that any lasting agreement must address core security concerns. "Our position remains unchanged. Any durable resolution must address the fundamental issues, Iran's nuclear program, its ballistic missiles and drones, its affiliated terrorist proxies, the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the targeting of civilians," the UAE ambassador said

He further stressed that diplomacy must be backed by enforcement and accountability, adding that the UAE is closely monitoring ceasefire developments and seeking clarity on compliance.

Assurances for Indian Diaspora

The envoy underscored the importance of the Indian diaspora residing in the UAE and assured their safety amid regional uncertainty. "The 4 million Indians in the UAE are not guests. They are part of the fabric of this country," he said. He also confirmed continuous coordination between Indian and UAE authorities, including high-level diplomatic engagement and contingency planning for safety and evacuation if required.

Energy Security and Strait of Hormuz

On energy security and the Strait of Hormuz, the diplomat warned of disruptions in maritime movement and rising costs for shipping through the region. He said the situation is affecting global trade flows and energy supplies, particularly for countries like India.

"Let me be direct here. The Strait of Hormuz, as you also have just explained, is not open. Access is being restricted, it's being conditioned, it's being controlled," Alshaali said.

He further stated that alternative infrastructure and supply routes are already in place to mitigate risks, including pipelines and rerouted shipments, while emphasising long-term energy cooperation with India. The envoy said recent instability has not weakened UAE-India energy ties, describing them as resilient and strategically structured to withstand regional disruptions, while reiterating support for a stable and accountable regional order. (ANI)