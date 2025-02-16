UAE expands visa on arrival for Indian nationals holding select foreign visas; Check details

The UAE has expanded its visa-on-arrival facility for Indian nationals holding valid visas, residence permits, or Green Cards from additional countries.

Starting February 13, the UAE has expanded its visa-on-arrival program for Indian nationals, now extending the benefit to those residing in additional countries. The updated policy allows Indian citizens holding valid visas, residence permits, or Green Cards from six newly included nations to avail of this facility.

Which are the countries?

Indian citizens with ordinary passports and valid visas, residence permits, or Green Cards from Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada are now eligible for visas on arrival at all UAE entry points. These countries have been added to the existing list, which already includes the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.

Who is eligible?

Individuals from the designated countries can obtain a visa on arrival in the UAE, provided their passport has a minimum validity of six months and they comply with the required visa fees as per UAE regulations.

What is the fee?

The entry visa fee for a 14-day stay is Dh100, with an option to extend for an additional 14 days at a cost of Dh250. Additionally, a 60-day visa is available for Dh250.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP), highlighted that extending visa-on-arrival access to Indian nationals with visas from certain countries reflects the strong and strategic ties between the UAE and India.

This initiative is designed to enhance travel convenience for Indian citizens, providing them and their families with greater opportunities to explore living, residency, and employment prospects in the UAE.

'Chhaava' LEAKED: Vicky Kaushal starrer OUT on Tamilrockers, Movierulz Filmyzilla and other pirated sites

Latest Videos