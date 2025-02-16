'Chhaava' LEAKED: Vicky Kaushal starrer OUT on Tamilrockers, Movierulz Filmyzilla and other pirated sites

Chhaava starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, hit theaters on February 14, 2025. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film showcases the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Despite its box office success, it has reportedly been leaked online, raising piracy concerns

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 16, 2025, 2:58 PM IST

Chhaava’s Box Office Success

The much-awaited historical drama Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, was released in theaters on February 14, 2025. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced under Maddock Films by Dinesh Vijan, the film chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Confederacy. With Akshaye Khanna portraying Aurangzeb and A. R. Rahman composing the music, the film opened to a roaring success, collecting ₹33 crore on its first day. By its second day, it had amassed over ₹60 crore net in India, marking Vicky Kaushal’s biggest box office opening to date
 

article_image2

Online Piracy Concerns

Reports suggest that Chhaava has been illegally leaked online just days after its theatrical release. The full movie, which runs for two hours and thirty-five minutes, is allegedly available on multiple piracy websites, offering various resolutions such as 1080p, 720p, and HD quality. The unauthorized distribution of the film on illegal platforms has raised concerns within the industry regarding its potential impact on box office earnings

article_image3

Film’s Historical and Literary Roots

Chhaava is a historical action drama adapted from the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The film presents an in-depth portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s life and legacy, backed by a stellar cast and high production values. Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films has invested heavily in ensuring an authentic and grand cinematic experience for audiences

article_image4

The Impact of Piracy

Film piracy poses a significant threat to the industry, leading to financial losses for producers, distributors, and the thousands of professionals involved in filmmaking. Additionally, it diminishes the artistic value and hard work of those who contribute to a film’s creation. Audiences are urged to support the industry by watching films through legal and official platforms, as piracy not only affects revenues but also discourages filmmakers from taking creative risks

