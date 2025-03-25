user
user

Hyundai Stock Catches Retail Eye As Trump Lauds Korean Firm's $21B US Investment Plan

The onshoring move comes as global automakers scramble to avoid tariffs ahead of Trump’s April 2 tariff deadline.

Hyundai Stock Catches Retail Eye As Trump Lauds Korean Firm's $21B US Investment Plan
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Hyundai Motor Co.’s U.S.-listed stock has captured the attention of retail investors on Stocktwits after rising over 8% in the past week and ranking among the platform’s top 15 trending stocks by the last close.

On Monday, the company announced a $21 billion U.S. investment at the White House, alongside President Donald Trump, Hyundai Chairman Euisun Chung, and Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry.

A key part of the plan is a $5.8 billion Hyundai Steel plant in Louisiana. The plant is expected to produce 2.7 million metric tons of steel annually and create over 1,400 jobs. It will supply steel to Hyundai’s auto plants in Alabama and Georgia.

Hyundai’s move comes as global automakers scramble to avoid tariffs ahead of Trump’s April 2 tariff deadline. 

“This investment is a clear demonstration that tariffs very strongly work,” Trump said, hinting at more auto tariffs later this week.

The company noted that this latest commitment builds on its $20.5 billion U.S. investment since 1986. 

Hyundai initially plans to invest $9 billion to boost U.S. production capacity to 1.2 million vehicles annually across Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.

The company said $6 billion will be used to increase the localization of key automotive components, including EV battery packs, strengthen supply chains, and expand steel production.

Hyundai Steel’s Electric Arc Furnace steel mill in Louisiana will use U.S. steel scrap to produce low-carbon steel sheets, enhancing the company’s flexibility amid global market uncertainties.

On Stocktwits, Hyundai's message volume has spiked by 1300% in the last 30 days, while follower count has risen by over 10% in the past year. 

One user pointed to Hyundai's massive EV scale and potential tariff protection as a bullish driver. However, they also flagged rising debt and negative cash flows as risks but argued the stock is cheap if the company successfully executes its goals.

"Faced with this ambition, I will invest in this promising company," said another, setting a personal price target of $70 — which implies an upside of 34%.

Hyundai’s U.S.-listed stock, which trades over the counter, has gained just over 1% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Power Solutions Stock Rises On Q4 Revenue Beat, Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

Power Solutions Stock Rises On Q4 Revenue Beat, Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

Coherent Stock Rallies On Analyst Upgrade Following Nvidia's GTC 2025: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Coherent Stock Rallies On Analyst Upgrade Following Nvidia's GTC 2025: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Pinterest Rallies After Analyst Says Recent Pullback Creates Attractive Buying Opportunity: Retail Sentiment Diverges

Pinterest Rallies After Analyst Says Recent Pullback Creates Attractive Buying Opportunity: Retail Sentiment Diverges

Prairie Operating Stock Slips After-Hours On Pricing $38.5M Stock Offering

Prairie Operating Stock Slips After-Hours On Pricing $38.5M Stock Offering

Will GameStop Reveal Crypto Plans In Q4 Report? Retail Traders Feel Bullish About ‘Meme Stock’ Darling

Will GameStop Reveal Crypto Plans In Q4 Report? Retail Traders Feel Bullish About ‘Meme Stock’ Darling

Recent Stories

'Betrayer who makes promises': poster slamming Nitish Kumar appears outside Rabri Devi's residence (WATCH) ddr

'Betrayer who makes promises': poster slamming Nitish Kumar appears outside Rabri Devi's residence (WATCH)

Is David Warner making his film debut with Sreeleela in Robinhood? Here's what we know NTI

Is David Warner making his film debut with Sreeleela in Robinhood? Here's what we know

How to start investing in stocks: A guide for beginners in India AJR

How to start investing in stocks: A guide for beginners in India

Maharashtra Weather, Mar 26: Scorching sun in Mumbai and Pune; check here iwh

Maharashtra Weather, March 26: Scorching sun in Mumbai and Pune; check

muskan sahil holi party video in meerut murder case crime news

Meerut murder: Another shocking video of Muskan, Sahil partying in Kasol after killing Saurabh surfaces| WATCH

Recent Videos

Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Video Icon
North East Pulse | Celebrating Tiwa Culture: 1,500 Artistes Perform Enthralling 'Borot' Dance

North East Pulse | Celebrating Tiwa Culture: 1,500 Artistes Perform Enthralling 'Borot' Dance

Video Icon
BMC Officials Conduct DEMOLITION Drive at Unicontinental Studio in Khar | Asianet Newsable

BMC Officials Conduct DEMOLITION Drive at Unicontinental Studio in Khar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Foam Rain in Kerala! Rare Weather Phenomenon Stuns Thrissur Locals

Foam Rain in Kerala! Rare Weather Phenomenon Stuns Thrissur Locals

Video Icon
Milind Deora Defends Eknath Shinde, SLAMS 'Elitist Liberals' in Kunal Kamra Row | Asianet Newsable

Milind Deora Defends Eknath Shinde, SLAMS 'Elitist Liberals' in Kunal Kamra Row | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon