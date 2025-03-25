Hyundai Stock Catches Retail Eye As Trump Lauds Korean Firm's $21B US Investment Plan

Read Full Article

Hyundai Motor Co.’s U.S.-listed stock has captured the attention of retail investors on Stocktwits after rising over 8% in the past week and ranking among the platform’s top 15 trending stocks by the last close.

On Monday, the company announced a $21 billion U.S. investment at the White House, alongside President Donald Trump, Hyundai Chairman Euisun Chung, and Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry.

A key part of the plan is a $5.8 billion Hyundai Steel plant in Louisiana. The plant is expected to produce 2.7 million metric tons of steel annually and create over 1,400 jobs. It will supply steel to Hyundai’s auto plants in Alabama and Georgia.

Hyundai’s move comes as global automakers scramble to avoid tariffs ahead of Trump’s April 2 tariff deadline.

“This investment is a clear demonstration that tariffs very strongly work,” Trump said, hinting at more auto tariffs later this week.

The company noted that this latest commitment builds on its $20.5 billion U.S. investment since 1986.

Hyundai initially plans to invest $9 billion to boost U.S. production capacity to 1.2 million vehicles annually across Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.

The company said $6 billion will be used to increase the localization of key automotive components, including EV battery packs, strengthen supply chains, and expand steel production.

Hyundai Steel’s Electric Arc Furnace steel mill in Louisiana will use U.S. steel scrap to produce low-carbon steel sheets, enhancing the company’s flexibility amid global market uncertainties.

On Stocktwits, Hyundai's message volume has spiked by 1300% in the last 30 days, while follower count has risen by over 10% in the past year.

One user pointed to Hyundai's massive EV scale and potential tariff protection as a bullish driver. However, they also flagged rising debt and negative cash flows as risks but argued the stock is cheap if the company successfully executes its goals.

"Faced with this ambition, I will invest in this promising company," said another, setting a personal price target of $70 — which implies an upside of 34%.

Hyundai’s U.S.-listed stock, which trades over the counter, has gained just over 1% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos