Power Solutions Stock Rises On Q4 Revenue Beat, Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

Read Full Article

Power Solutions International (PSIX) stock surged 11.8% in extended trading on Monday after the company’s fourth-quarter revenue topped Wall Street’s estimates.

The engine designer posted net sales of $144.3 million, while analysts expected it to post $140.7 million in sales, according to FinChat data.

Its net income jumped to $23.3 million, or $1.01 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $8.4 million, or $0.36 per share, a year earlier.

The company attributed the rise in sales primarily to a $41 million increase in the power systems end market and data center-related demand.

The Wood Dale, Illinois-based firm said the rise also reflects its strategic prioritization towards higher growth markets such as data centers and oil and gas products and away from more mature markets such as trucks and school buses.

The company expects an increase in sales for 2025 year over year, driven by growth in the power systems end market. However, industrial and transportation end-market sales are projected to remain flat.

Power Solutions did not provide any specific sales growth outlook due to geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, primarily due to the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump and their possible impact on trade between the U.S. and the rest of the world.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped further into ‘extremely bullish’ (100/100) territory than a day ago and hit the highest in a year, while retail chatter remained ‘neutral.’

One retail user said, “Everything in the release is music to my ears,” before adding that an exit from road markets is good news.

Power Solutions shares have gained marginally year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos