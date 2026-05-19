Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Vietnamese counterpart Phan Van Giang in Hanoi to review their defence partnership. They discussed strengthening cooperation in maritime security, defence industry, and signed an MoU on AI and quantum tech.

India, Vietnam Review Defence Partnership

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a ministerial-level bilateral meeting with Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang, where the two countries reviewed the defence partnership and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in the areas of maritime security, defence industry, training, and regional stability.

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In a post on X, Rajnath Singh shared the outcome of the "effective" bilateral meeting and committed to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam. "There was an effective bilateral meeting with Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defence of Vietnam. Both sides reviewed the increasingly developing defence partnership between India and Vietnam and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in the areas of maritime security, defence industry, training, and regional stability. India remains committed to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam," he said.

Strengthening Cooperation with New Initiatives

Rajnath Singh, with Phan Van Giang, also inaugurated the Language Laboratory established at the Vietnam Air Force Officer College.

The Defence Minister further shared that the two countries have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of artificial intelligence and quantum technology. "This marks another important step forward in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," he said.

Historical Context and Strategic Milestones

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Rajnath Singh highlighted the historical foundations of the India-Vietnam relationship and underscored the significance of his visit coinciding with the 136th birth anniversary of former Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh. "It is a privilege for me to be present in Vietnam for this important meeting. I feel particularly proud that our meeting is taking place on the occasion of the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh. He was a visionary leader who is held in high regard in India. His historic visit to India in 1958 laid a strong foundation for lasting relations between the two countries," Singh said.

The Defence Minister also emphasised that the visit comes at a key moment in bilateral relations, marking ten years of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. "This is a milestone that reflects the depth, maturity, and strength of our bilateral relations. I am happy that during your recent visit to India, this has now been upgraded to an 'Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'," he stated.

Singh expressed confidence that the discussions in Hanoi would deepen military cooperation and expand strategic engagement between the two nations. "I am confident that our discussion today will further strengthen our defence cooperation and will also open new paths for cooperation in the years to come," he added.

Rajnath Singh's Two-Nation Indo-Pacific Tour

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Hanoi on Monday, kicking off the Vietnam leg of his two-nation tour aimed at deepening India's strategic and defence partnerships across the Indo-Pacific. The visit comes shortly after the state visit of To Lam to New Delhi, signalling growing momentum in bilateral defence ties between the two countries.

Vietnam is the first leg of Rajnath Singh's two-nation tour. He will subsequently travel to South Korea for the second leg of the visit, where defence manufacturing, military industry collaboration and technology cooperation are expected to dominate the agenda. (ANI)