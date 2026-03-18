UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed condemned ongoing Iranian terrorist attacks, extending condolences to the families of victims from Palestine, Pakistan, Bangladesh, & Nepal, and asserted the UAE's right to self-defence against the aggression.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullah bin Zayed strongly condemned Iranian attacks on the UAE and extended his condolences to the families of people who lost their lives. In his statement shared by the UAE Foreign Ministry, it was noted that the victims were from Palestine, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal. "Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed his sincere condolences and deep sympathy to the families of the victims of Iran's unprovoked terrorist attacks targeting the UAE. The victims, who lost their lives as a result of these blatant attacks, are Alaa Nader Awni from the State of Palestine; Murib Zaman Nizar, Muzaffar Ali Ghulam, and Ismail Salim Khan from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; Ahmed Ali from the People's Republic of Bangladesh; and Dibas Shrestha from the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal", the statement said.

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UAE Condemns Continued Iranian Aggression

The UAE Foreign Minister underscored the country's continued commitment to the safety and security of all citizens, residents, and visitors and sharply condemned in the continued Iranian missile and drone attacks, which, as per the statement have persisted for 18 consecutive days and involved more than 2,000 ballistic and cruise missiles and drones targeting critical civilian infrastructure, airports, residential areas, and civilian sites across the UAE.

Abdullah bin Zayed underscored that the dangerous escalation constitutes a flagrant violation of the country's sovereignty and poses a serious threat to regional and international security and stability. He added, "The UAE strongly condemns this ongoing escalation targeting civilians and critical facilities across the country. These unprovoked attacks, which have persisted for more than two weeks, have been met with strong international condemnation through United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, co-sponsored by 136 UN Member States. The resolution demands that Iran immediately and unconditionally cease these attacks against the Gulf states and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and affirms that it is fully liable for all damages and losses incurred by the affected countries."

Right to Self-Defence and National Readiness

As per the statement, he stressed that the UAE reserves its full right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty, national security, and territorial integrity, and to ensure the safety and security of its citizens and residents, in accordance with its inherent right of self-defence under international law. He further said that UAE's relevant authorities are fully prepared to address any threats, and that these attacks will not deter the UAE from safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and stability and emphasised that the security situation across the country remains stable, and that readiness levels are at their highest, underpinned by rigorous professional standards and clear institutional frameworks, reinforcing a strong sense of safety and reassurance for all who live in the UAE.

The Foreign Minister commended the support and solidarity expressed by more than 130 countries with the UAE, reflecting the confidence the international community places in the UAE and its well-established global standing, built over decades of responsible diplomacy, strong international partnerships, and a commitment to regional and global stability, the statement highlighted.

Abdullah bin Zayed Strongly Condemns Continued Iranian Terrorist Attacks on the UAE and Extends Sincere Condolences to Victims’ Families His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed his sincere condolences and… pic.twitter.com/Kbu0RG7J9i — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) March 17, 2026

Australian Defence Confirms Strike on Al Minhad Air Base

As the security situation escalates in West Asia and the Gulf, the Australian Government's Department of Defence confirmed that an Iranian strike impacted an area at the Al Minhad Air Base in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday morning. While casualties were avoided, the attack caused physical destruction within the facility. The strike reportedly "resulted in minor damage to an accommodation block and medical facility in the Australian section of the base", the formal statement noted. (ANI)