Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Italian PM Giorgia Meloni for her warm wishes on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, adding that he looks forward to building on the momentum in the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership.

India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for her warm wishes on becoming the longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister in India's history. He said he looks forward to building on the momentum in the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership for the mutual benefit of both nations and their peoples. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2064724613410824278?s=20

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In a post on X, PM Modi on Wednesday wrote, "Thank you Prime Minister Meloni for your warm wishes. I look forward to building on the strong momentum in our India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership for the mutual benefit of our two nations and peoples."

Earlier, Meloni congratulated PM Modi and recalled their recent meeting in Rome and expressed her commitment to advancing the Special Strategic Partnership between India and Italy for the benefit of both nations and their peoples. "Congratulations to @narendramodi, who today becomes the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in the history of India. It has been a pleasure to meet again in Rome in recent weeks and to launch together a Special Strategic Partnership that looks to the future to create new opportunities for our Nations and our peoples," she wrote in an X post.

India-Mongolia Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Modi also thanked Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh for his warm wishes and said India and Mongolia share deep and special ties. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2064725001455235274?s=20

"Thank you Excellency for your warm words. India and Mongolia share deep and special ties and I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our Strategic Partnership and the enduring bonds between our peoples," PM Modi said.

Mongolia's president, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, said, "I would like to extend my warmest greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a dear friend of mine and of the people of Mongolia. Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your election to a third term as Prime Minister and on becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister in the history of modern India. This historic achievement stands as a testament to your leadership and to the enduring trust and confidence that the people of India have placed in you."

India-EU Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Modi also thanked European Council President Antonio Costa and said India attaches great importance to its strategic partnership with the European Union while expressing commitment to further deepen cooperation in the times ahead. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2064723800416264246?s=20

"Thank you President Costa for your warm wishes. India attaches great importance to its strategic partnership with the European Union and we look forward to working together to further deepen our cooperation in the times ahead," PM Modi said.

European Council President Antonio Costa said, "Congratulations Prime Minister @narendramodi on becoming the longest serving Prime Minister of India. Under your visionary leadership, relations between the EU and India are stronger than ever, as evidenced by our historic summit earlier this year. I look forward to our continued cooperation, partnership and friendship."

India-Kenya Partnership

Prime Minister also thanked Kenyan President William Ruto, and said India values its historical ties and strong partnership with Kenya while expressing his commitment to further strengthening cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries and their peoples. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2064723448614850928?s=20

"Thank you President William Ruto for your warm wishes. India equally values its historical ties and strong partnership with Kenya. I look forward to continue to work closely with you for the mutual benefit of our countries and our peoples," PM Modi said.

Kenyan President William Ruto said, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on attaining a historic milestone in public service, as today you become the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history. This reflects the trust and confidence reposed in your leadership by the people of India across three consecutive mandates in the world's largest democracy. Your journey from humble beginnings to this position is a testament to dedication, perseverance and public service."

India-Sri Lanka Friendship

Prime Minister Modi thanked Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and said India deeply values its enduring friendship with Sri Lanka while reaffirming its commitment to advancing the special and multifaceted bilateral partnership. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2064722908480758130?s=20

"Thank you, President Dissanayake, for your warm wishes. India deeply values its enduring friendship with Sri Lanka and remains committed to advancing our special and multifaceted partnership," PM Modi said.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said, "I extend my warm congratulations to Prime Minister@narendramodion becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in the history of India. Sri Lanka values our close partnership and looks forward to further strengthening the enduring ties between our two nations."

India-Malaysia Partnership

PM Modi also thanked Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and said he deeply values the strong and enduring friendship between India and Malaysia while expressing commitment to further strengthening the bilateral partnership for the benefit of both peoples and the region. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2064722680822313216?s=20

"Thank you Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for your warm wishes and kind words. I deeply value the strong and enduring friendship between India and Malaysia and look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our partnership for the benefit of our peoples and the region," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, said, "Heartiest congratulations to PM Modi on this historic milestone of becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. This achievement stands as a testament to his years of dedicated public service and leadership in advancing India's development, prosperity and standing on the global stage."

India-Nigeria Partnership

Prime Minister thanked Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and said he deeply values the friendship and strong partnership between India and Nigeria while expressing commitment to continue working for the progress and prosperity of both peoples and the advancement of the Global South. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2064722466623353108?s=20

"Thank you, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for your warm wishes. I deeply value our friendship and the strong partnership between India and Nigeria. Together, we will continue to work for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and for the advancement of the Global South," PM Modi said.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said, "I warmly congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi @narendramodi on the historic milestone of becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. This remarkable achievement reflects the enduring confidence and trust the people of India have reposed in his leadership over three consecutive mandates. His dedication to public service, commitment to national development, and influential leadership on the global stage continue to inspire millions worldwide."

(ANI)