Two primary suspects in the high-profile murder of Bangladeshi political activist Sharif Osman Hadi have reportedly fled to India through the state of Meghalaya, Bangladesh police said on Sunday.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) identified the fugitives as Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh, alleging they crossed the Haluaghat border in Mymensingh with assistance from local contacts shortly after the shooting that left Hadi critically wounded.

Addressing a press briefing, DMP Additional Commissioner SN Nazrul Islam said the suspects were received on the Indian side by an individual named Purti and later transported by a taxi driver, Sami, to Tura city in Meghalaya, according to information shared by The Daily Star. Informal reports suggest both Purti and Sami may have been detained by Indian authorities, though official confirmation is pending.

Bangladesh government officials are in communication with Indian agencies through both formal and informal channels to secure the arrest and extradition of the suspects, Islamabad has said. The fugitives are now believed to be within Indian territory, prompting efforts to coordinate their capture with Indian law enforcement.

Osman Hadi, a prominent youth leader and outspoken critic of the Bangladeshi government and its ties with India, was shot in Dhaka on December 12, 2025, by masked assailants. He was later flown to Singapore for treatment but died from his injuries days later. His killing sparked widespread protests and unrest across Bangladesh, with mobs targeting media and cultural institutions.

The case has triggered diplomatic engagement between Dhaka and New Delhi, as Bangladesh seeks cooperation to bring the suspected killers to justice. The development adds a complex cross-border dimension to an already volatile political situation in Bangladesh ahead of its upcoming elections.