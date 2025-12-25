Saddam Hussain of the Bangladesh Students League claims a 'Talibanisation' is occurring in Bangladesh under the interim government. He accuses leader Muhammad Yunus of using anti-India rhetoric and cites the mob lynching of Dipu Das as evidence.

Saddam Hussain, President of the Bangladesh Students League, the student wing of the now-banned Bangladesh Awami League, said that there is a 'Talibanisation' happening in Bangladesh.

‘Talibanisation’ and Anti-India Rhetoric

Speaking to ANI about the mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, Hussain said that Interim Government leader Muhammad Yunus was encouraging anti-India sentiments. "Whatever happened in Bangladesh, the current illegal government is trying to blame the Indian government. He (Muhammad Yunus) is chanting the anti-India rhetoric so that he can appease the fundamental, extremist groups, and cover up his domestic failure," he said.

Hussain said that incidents like the killing of Dipu Chandra Das have become the new normal in Bangladesh. "The case of Dipu Chandra Das, who was attacked and burned alive, has become the new normal in Bangladesh. The government played a role in those cases of minority persecution. A sort of Talibanization is going on in Bangladesh right now," he said.

Hussain further told ANI that Bangladesh is now under mob rule. He said, "There is a situation of total lawlessness in Bangladesh. The mob is actually ruling Bangladesh. The government is facilitating this in every way possible. Extremists were openly meeting with international terrorist organisations, Pakistan-backed organisations, and those who were previously convicted of heinous attacks. What Osman Hadi's brother said paints a sad but accurate picture of the current situation. The government is responsible for all the things that happened inside Bangladesh," he said.

BNP Leader Tarique Rahman's Return

Meanwhile, hours after the return of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman to the country, the student wing of Awami League alleged that his homecoming is part of a "backdoor deal" aimed at facilitating a one-sided election amid rising political instability in the country.

Hussain said the return of the BNP leader would not help stabilise the situation in Bangladesh but would instead deepen political polarisation and strengthen what he termed "fascist politics". "The return of the BNP's acting chairman will not solve Bangladesh's problems. Ultimately, it will facilitate a one-sided election and ensure the continuation of fascist politics. He is a convicted criminal in multiple cases linked to the 2004 attack and bypassed judicial processes. This is clearly a backdoor deal between the illegal government and the BNP-Jamaat alliance, which will once again push democracy out of the syllabus," Hussain told ANI.

He further alleged that Tarique Rahman's past tenure had coincided with a deterioration in law and order, a rise in extremism, and persecution of minorities. "When he was earlier in the country, extremism rose with government support, stability deteriorated, minorities were persecuted, and Bangladesh earned a reputation for corruption. These questions are now being raised again by the people of Bangladesh," he added.

Tarique Rahman, the son of former President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, returned to Bangladesh on Thursday after 17 years in exile. He is the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

According to Bangladeshi media reports, the Bangladesh Biman flight carrying Rahman landed at Osmani International Airport in Sylhet at 9:56 am. Large numbers of BNP leaders and supporters gathered at reception venues to welcome him, with the party describing his return as a significant moment expected to open a "new chapter" in BNP politics.

Rahman's return comes at a sensitive time for Bangladesh, which is witnessing heightened political tension following the killing of student leader Osman Hadi and days of violent protests across parts of the country. The unrest has raised serious concerns over law and order, minority safety and the overall political environment ahead of the general elections scheduled for February 17.

Spate of Mob Violence Continues

Meanwhile, just days after the horrendous murder of Dipu Chandra Das, a man was beaten to death by a mob in Rajbari's Pangsha upazila last night over an extortion allegation, police said, as reported by The Daily Star.

The incident took place around 11:00 pm on Wednesday at Hosendanga village of Kalimohor union, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Pangsha Circle) Debrata Sarkar told reporters on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Amrit Mondal, also known as Samrat, a resident of the same village, as per The Daily Star.

During the incident, police arrested one of his associates, Mohammad Selim, and recovered two firearms from his possession.

The ASP said police rushed to the spot upon receiving information and rescued Samrat in a critical condition. He was taken to Pangsha Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead around 2:00 am, The Daily Star reported.

Police later recovered a pistol and a one-shot gun from Selim and took him into custody.

Samrat's body was sent to Rajbari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the ASP added.

He also said Samrat had at least two cases filed against him with Pangsha Police Station, including a murder case.

According to locals, Samrat had formed a criminal gang and had long been involved in extortion and other criminal activities. After remaining in hiding in India for a long time, he recently returned home and allegedly demanded extortion money from Shahidul Islam, a resident of the village. Last night, Samrat and members of his group went to Shahidul's house to collect the money. When the occupants raised an alarm, shouting "robbers", locals rushed to the spot and beat Samrat. His other associates managed to flee, while Selim was caught with weapons.

India Summons Bangladesh Envoy

Earlier, India on Tuesday summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner, second time in a week, amid apparent strain in ties over the developments in the neighbouring country.

The summons came amid protests in Bangladesh due to the killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in two separate incidents. Dipu Das was killed in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district, evoking widespread criticism and again raising questions over the security of minorities in the country.

Bangladesh's Education Adviser, CR Abrar, visited the family of Dipu Das on behalf of the Interim Government and expressed sympathy while also giving assurance of support. (ANI)