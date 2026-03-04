Following Ayatollah Khamenei's death, Iran's leadership council is running the country and will appoint a successor "at the earliest," citing the current "war situation." Iran has denied reports that Khamenei's son Mojtaba was chosen as the successor.

New Supreme Leader To Be Appointed Soon

Iran's leadership council on Wednesday told state media that a leader to success the late Ayatollah Khamenei would be appointed at the earliest. 📹 آیت‌الله خاتمی عضو مجلس خبرگان: در اولین فرصت رهبر تعیین خواهد شد به جمع‌بندی نزدیک شده‌ایم pic.twitter.com/4iilAz3jd4 — خبرگزاری تسنیم (@Tasnimnews_Fa) March 4, 2026

In a video posted by News Agency Tasnim, an official told state Television, "I bring good news to the people that no problem has arisen in the field of leadership. The leadership council is currently running the country and, God willing, at the earliest opportunity, a leader will be appointed. Praise be to God, we have come closer, but the situation is one of war. Sometimes some loved ones ask how did you choose the Supreme Leader immediately after the Imam (Ayatollah Khomeini)? Our answer is that the situation was not a war situation. Now the situation is one of war, we are all striving. The Assembly of Experts is striving; no one is resting."

Iran Denies Reports of Mojtaba Khamenei's Appointment

Earlier, the Iranian Government via the Consulate General in Mumbai had rubbished reports that emerged from Israeli media that Mojtaba Khamenei was named as his late father Ayatollah Khamenei's successor.

In a post on X, the consulate said, "Reports circulating on media regarding potential candidates for leadership selected by Iran's Assembly of Experts have no official source and are officially denied." Israeli Media had earlier reported that Ayatollah Khamenei's son Mojtaba has been chosen as the successor to his father and will take over as Supreme leader. However, no independent confirmation came from official Iran state media on the development.

Farewell Ceremony For Late Leader

Meanwhile, Iran's state media has reported that Iranians will bid farewell to late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a ceremony later tonight at Tehran's Imam Khomeini prayer ground. The ceremony will last for three days and the funeral procession will be announced when it is finalized.

Ongoing Regional Conflict

The conflict in the Middle East is now in Day 5 following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region. (ANI)