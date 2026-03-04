At the UNHRC, Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan called for a just international order for peace and human rights. The NGO cited terrorism in Kashmir as a threat and urged decisive action, highlighting India's G20 vision for global solidarity.

At the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan delivered an oral statement addressing the Council on the need for a just and democratic international order.

The organisation thanked the High Commissioner for the Annual Report and stated that a just and democratic international order is not merely an aspiration but the cornerstone of durable peace and the full realisation of human rights. It emphasised that such an order requires equality among nations, respect for sovereignty, and the consistent application of international law without selectivity or double standards.

Call to Combat Terrorism

Referring to the continuing threat of terrorism, the organisation said terrorism poses a grave challenge to this vision. It cited the attack on innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Baisaran Valley, Kashmir, describing it as a tragic reminder that terrorism is a direct assault on human rights, democracy, and peaceful coexistence.

The statement called on the international community to act decisively to dismantle all forms of support to terrorism, including financing, safe havens, and political justification, adding that inaction or selective condemnation weakens collective credibility.

Strengthening Multilateral Cooperation

The organisation further underlined the importance of strengthening multilateral cooperation and promoting inclusive development. It highlighted India's commitment to global solidarity, reflected in its G20 Presidency theme, "One Earth, One Family, One Future," which promotes shared responsibility and collective progress.

Concluding the statement, Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan urged member states to work together in mutual respect and cooperation to transform human rights commitments into lived realities for all.

'The Soul of Bharat' Book Launch

Earlier, Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan (RSKS India) launched the book "The Soul of Bharat" at the United Nations in Geneva, marking a historic moment in sharing India's vision of peace, resilience, and harmony with the world.

Authored by SN Sharma, CEO of RSKS India, the book highlighted India's secular and constitutional foundations, weaving together inspiring stories of communal harmony and the enduring strength of the social fabric that unites diverse communities, according to RSKS India. (ANI)