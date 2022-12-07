Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Two killed, several injured in suspected suicide bomb blast at Indonesia Police Station

    Ahmad Ramadhan, head of the public information bureau for the National Police, said Bandung police were coordinating with the counter-terrorism unit to investigate the incident.

    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 1:21 PM IST

    As many as two  killed and several injured after a suspected Islamic terrorist carrying a knife on Wednesday (December 7) blew himself up shortly after entering a police station in the city of Bandung, officials has said.

    According to reports, the Islamic State-inspired Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) group is likely to be behind the attack, Ibnu Suhendra of Indonesia's counterterrorism agency (BNPT) told reporters. He said JAD had carried out similar attacks in Indonesia.

    The attack killed the suspected perpetrator and one officer, and wounded eight others, including officers and one civilian, Ibrahim Tompo, a spokesperson for the West Java police, told reporters.

    Several footages that are now viral on social media showed damage to the police station, with some debris from the building on the ground and smoke rising from the scene.

    In recent years, Islamic militants have carried out attacks in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, including at churches, police stations and venues frequented by foreigners.

    In an efforts to crack down on militants, Indonesia created a tough new anti-terrorism law after suicide bombings linked to JAD.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2022, 1:21 PM IST
