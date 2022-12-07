Chinese spy ship 'Yuan Wang 5' enters Indian Ocean amid planned Indian missile test

India has reportedly issued a notification NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), for a no-fly zone over the Bay of Bengal for a possible missile launch with a window between December 15-16 and the distance notified is for a maximum distance of 5400km.

The controversial Chinese spy ship 'Yuan Wang 5' has once again entered the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The timing of the spy ship's arrival coincides with India's planned long-range missile test.

It should be noted that the Chinese sent another spy ship, 'Yuan Wang-6', last month when India was about to test a missile system. As per the maritime vessel tracking portal marinetraffic.com, the Chinese spy ship Yuan Wang-5 entered the Indian Ocean Region through the Sunda strait off Indonesia late evening on December 4.

The same ship was also in the Sri Lankan water in August. India had raised concern with Sri Lankan authorities at the diplomatic level over the docking of the spy ship at Hambantota port in August this year.

According to the open-source intelligence handle @detresfa on Twitter, India has issued a notification NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), for a no-fly zone over the Bay of Bengal for a possible missile launch with a window between December 15-16 and the distance notified is for a maximum distance of 5400km.

Among the Indian missiles that match the given range include the Agni-5 Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM).

During the Navy Day annual press conference on December 3, Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar stated: "There are about 4-6 Navy ships, then some research vessels and also fishing vessels as also around 60 odd ships of extra-regional forces.”

The Navy chief had also said that as a resident power, the force keeps track and ensures that 'they do not undertake any inimical activities'.

It is pertinent to mention here that China has built ports in the Indian neighbourhood, including Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Pakistan. It has built a military base in Africa's Djibouti.

