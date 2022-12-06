Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Goblin mode': Oxford English Dictionary announces word of year for 2022

    According to Oxford Dictionaries, "goblin mode" is the 2022 word of the year. It defines "goblin mode" as a slang term for "a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations."
     

    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

    The term "goblin mode" was chosen as the Oxford Word of the Year. For the first time in its history, Oxford Languages allowed the general public to vote on its selection of the "Word of the Year." More than 300,000 voters cast ballots throughout the course of the previous two weeks.

    A type of unapologetic self-indulgent, sluggish, slovenly, or greedy behaviour, generally in a way that defies societal standards or expectations, is referred to as being in "goblin mode" in many contexts.

    In February 2022, the phrase swiftly spread over social media and was used in fake headlines on Twitter before being printed in newspapers and magazines.  During the time when the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were relaxed and individuals started leaving their houses, it also started to gain popularity. It seems to have represented the general attitude of those who were opposed to going back to "regular life."

    A group of eminent lexicographers selected the final three terms from a vast list of deserving contenders: Metaverse, #IStandWith, and goblin mode.

    More than 300,000 English speakers participated in the two-week online voting period for the Word of the Year.  In the vote, 93 percent of the more than 340,000 votes chose "goblin mode," while "Metaverse" was the runner-up, with 4 percent. The hashtag "IStandWith" secured third place.

    Past Oxford words of the year include "vax" in 2021, "climate emergency" in 2019, and "selfie" in 2013. One of the significant dictionaries competing to define the word of the year is Oxford. "Gaslighting" was chosen as Merriam-word Webster's of the year for 2022 last month, while "permacrisis" was chosen by Collins English Dictionary.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
