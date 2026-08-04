India slammed Pakistan for the oppression and killing of 90 civilians in PoJK, urging the international community to hold Pakistan accountable. The MEA termed the recent PoK elections a 'farce' and demanded action against cross-border terrorism.

India Slams Pakistan Over PoJK Atrocities

India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan for its continued oppression of the civilians in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which has seen the death of at least 90 civilians, urging the international community to hold Pakistan accountable. The remarks were made by the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a bilateral press briefing here in the national capital on Tuesday.

When asked about calls for a shutdown in Pakistani universities as the anniversary approaches of the abrogation of Article 370, Jaiswal said, "Regarding the question on August 5th, first, let us focus on what's happening in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. 90 people have been killed in the brutality by the Pakistani forces and the international community must take and must hold Pakistan accountable for these atrocities."

'So-called Elections a Complete Farce'

MEA spokesperson in his remarks slammed the recently conducted so-called elections in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, urging the global community to pay heed to the atrocities committed by the Pakistani establishment against civilians. "This so-called local election in PoK is a complete farce. The real happening is that of public protests and wanton killings by Pakistani forces. Such hollow exercises cannot hide reality."

Action Demanded on Cross-Border Terrorism

He also doubled down on Pakistan to take strong action against cross-border terrorism while responding to another media query. The MEA Spokesperson said, "We continue to call upon countries to take strong action against cross-border terrorism and those promoting cross-border terrorism. We call upon Pakistan to take strong action against cross-border terrorism and the terrorist infrastructure that they have on their soil that needs to be dismantled."

J&K and PoJK: A Tale of Contrasting Realities

Seven years after the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) present contrasting realities, with the Union Territory witnessing greater stability and development, while PoJK continues to witness allegations of unrest, restrictions and public protests.

As Jammu and Kashmir continues to witness expanding infrastructure, improved public services and a relatively peaceful environment following the abrogation of Article 370, residents and political voices in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir continue to raise concerns over governance, development, economic hardship and restrictions on civil liberties, highlighting the contrasting trajectories of the two regions over the past seven years. (ANI)