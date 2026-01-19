Expert Robinder Sachdev says while Trump's Gaza Board of Peace is welcome, its success would signal the UN's end. He commented on PM Modi's invite, noting the initiative should have come from the global body but is needed for 'hell on earth' Gaza.

Amid US President Donald Trump's call to form a Gaza Board of Peace, Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdev on Monday stated that if the proposed high-profile international effort delivers on its objectives, it would signal the end of the United Nations. The formation of the Gaza Board of Peace aims to promote stability and oversee post-conflict reconstruction in the region.

Commenting on Trump's invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the initiative, Sachdev welcomed the move, noting that the region was "virtually a living hell on earth" and highlighting the importance of such international attention.

'Sad state for the United Nations'

Sachdev said that the initiative reflects a "sad state" for the United Nations, noting that such a decision should have been taken by the global intergovernmental organisation. "Firstly, any initiative towards peace in Gaza is much-needed and most welcome. Secondly, the attention of world powers towards the conditions in Gaza, which are virtually a living hell on earth now, is a welcome step. The way President Trump is structuring this board of peace is a matter to be looked into further," he said. "However, India should welcome and participate in any process that helps bring peace to Gaza. This Board of Peace Initiative reflects the sad state of the United Nations. This initiative should have been taken by the United Nations. If this board comes to fruition, which it will, and it delivers on its objective, then it will signal the end of the United Nations system. Because the UN was set up for this very process," he added.

A template for future conflicts

He further noted that the board would not be limited to Gaza and could serve as a template for resolving future conflicts. "Secondly, this Board of Peace will not be limited only to Gaza. This Board can be a template for future conflicts. If these boards start to take any meaningful steps, the UN will become redundant," Sachdev said.

Gaza Board of Peace: How it will work

This comes days after Trump proposed a high-profile international effort dubbed the "Board of Peace", inviting world leaders of 60 countries to join a new body aimed at promoting stability and overseeing post-conflict reconstruction, especially in the Gaza Strip. According to a White House statement, the proposed Executive Board members will oversee portfolios critical to Gaza's stabilisation and long-term success. These include governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation.

Prime Minister Modi has been invited by Trump to serve on the Gaza Peace Board. However, countries that commit USD 1 billion would secure permanent seats on the board, while those that do not pay could still join for a three-year term. (ANI)

