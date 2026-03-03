Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to several West Asian leaders, including the Amir of Qatar, amid escalating regional tensions. He condemned attacks, called for dialogue, and thanked them for ensuring the safety of the Indian community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the Amir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, amid escalating tensions in West Asia. In the last 48 hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to leaders of the UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar. PM Modi, in his call with the Amir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, condemned the attacks on Qatar and thanked the Amir of Qatar for support and care of the Indian community in Qatar.

"Spoke with my brother, H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar. We stand firmly in solidarity with Qatar and strongly condemn any violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We emphasised the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region through dialogue and diplomacy. I also conveyed my appreciation for his continued support and care for the Indian community in Qatar during this challenging time," he said in a post on X. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2028819010083869037?s=20

PM's Calls to Oman and Kuwait Leaders

PM Modi spoke to two important leaders from the Gulf region this afternoon. He had a phone call with the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tarik. He also had a conversation with Crown Prince of Kuwait Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

"Had a productive telephone conversation with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, H.H. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. India condemns violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity and stands with its people in this difficult hour. We underscored the significance of dialogue and diplomacy in restoring regional peace and stability. Appreciated the Kuwaiti leadership's continued support to ensure the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Kuwait." https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2028818665962099074?s=20

"Spoke with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia. Condemned the violation of Oman's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement is essential for the earliest restoration of regional peace and stability. Deeply appreciated Oman's continued support to the Indian community," PM Modi said in a post on X.

During both discussions, the Prime Minister expressed concern at the attacks in the respective countries and discussed the welfare and security of the Indian community residing there.

Reaffirming Support for Jordan

On Monday, PM Modi spoke with the King of Jordan, His Majesty King Abdullah II, and affirmed India's support for the "peace, security and the well-being" of Jordanians.

The Prime Minister expressed concerns over the "evolving situation" in West Asia while thanking His Majesty for looking out for the Indian diaspora in Jordan during this "difficult hour". In a post on X, the PM wrote, "Spoke with His Majesty King Abdullah II, the King of Jordan. Conveyed our deep concern at the evolving situation in the region. We reaffirm our support for peace, security and the well-being of the people of Jordan. I thanked him for taking care of the Indian community in Jordan in this difficult hour." https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2028500864001098204?s=20

Outreach to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in separate telephone conversations with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa as the conflict in West Asia continues to intensify following recent escalations. During these discussions, the Prime Minister strongly condemned the recent attacks on both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. He also enquired about the safety and well-being of the large Indian community residing in these countries, reflecting India's priority to safeguard its diaspora amid the regional turmoil.

India Calls for Cessation of Hostilities

These calls build on PM Modi's ongoing diplomatic outreach since the conflict erupted involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. On Sunday, he held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where he reiterated India's call for an early cessation of all hostilities in the region to restore peace. (ANI)