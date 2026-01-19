A Baloch activist has strongly condemned Pakistan's inclusion in US-led Gaza Board of Peace, calling it 'ultimate mockery of peace'. His X post accused Pakistan of terrorism links, human rights abuses and violence against Muslims and minorities.

Baloch human rights activist Mir Yar Baloch has strongly condemned Pakistan's proposed inclusion in the US-led Board of Peace for Gaza, calling it 'the ultimate mockery of peace'. His reaction came after Pakistan confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join the panel.

In a sharply worded post on X, Mir Yar Baloch accused Pakistan of a long history of violence, repression, and alleged links to terrorism, arguing that such a record makes the country unfit to sit on a body meant to promote peace in Gaza.

What Pakistan's foreign ministry said

On Sunday, January 18, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had received a formal invitation from US President Donald Trump to join the proposed Board of Peace for Gaza.

The board is a new US-led initiative announced by Trump as part of a broader plan to end the Gaza conflict and manage post-war governance and reconstruction.

Trump described the board as the 'most prestigious board ever assembled', though details about its final structure are still limited.

Mir Yar Baloch calls inclusion 'a grotesque parody'

Reacting strongly, Mir Yar Baloch said nominating Pakistan to the Gaza Peace Board was not just ironic, but deeply offensive.

In his X post, he compared the decision to “handing a pyromaniac the keys to a fire station while the building burns.” He argued that Pakistan, in his view, has been a source of conflict rather than peace.

Mir Yar Baloch claimed that Pakistan has a long record of harbouring militants while presenting itself as a partner in global peace efforts.

Claims about terrorism and militant groups

In his post, Mir Yar Baloch accused Pakistan of sheltering Osama bin Laden, who was found and killed by US forces in Abbottabad in 2011. He said bin Laden lived close to a military academy while Pakistan continued to receive billions of dollars in US aid.

He also alleged that Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, has funded and trained militant groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, which have been linked to attacks in India, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks and other incidents.

Mir Yar Baloch stated that these groups were not rogue elements but state-backed proxies, a claim that Pakistan has repeatedly denied in the past.

Reference to Imran Khan's past remarks

The activist also cited remarks made by former Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2019, when Khan acknowledged that tens of thousands of armed militants had operated on Pakistani soil over decades.

Mir Yar Baloch used this statement to argue that Pakistan has failed to dismantle what he described as 'terror networks' operating within its borders.

Historical accusations

A major part of Mir Yar Baloch's post focused on historical events. He referred to 1971, when the Pakistani army conducted Operation Searchlight in what was then East Pakistan, now Bangladesh.

He claimed that millions of Bengali Muslims were killed during the military operation, describing it as a genocide. These events remain a deeply sensitive and disputed chapter in South Asian history.

He also mentioned Black September in Jordan in 1970, alleging that Pakistani military officers played a role in crushing Palestinian groups during the conflict. He accused Brigadier Zia-ul-Haq, later Pakistan’s president, of commanding forces involved in the crackdown.

Allegations of human rights abuses today

Turning to the present, Mir Yar Baloch accused Pakistan’s military of serious human rights abuses in Balochistan and Pashtun regions. He claimed that security operations there have led to enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, aerial bombings, and mass displacement of civilians.

According to him, ethnic Baloch and Pashtun communities continue to suffer under what he called “fake and selective counter-terror operations”.

He also cited reports by international organisations, including Human Rights Watch and the US State Department, which have previously raised concerns about disappearances, torture, and attacks on religious minorities in Pakistan.

Accusations involving religious minorities

Mir Yar Baloch further alleged that Pakistan has failed to protect minorities such as Hindus, Sikhs, Shias, and Ahmadis, claiming they face violence and discrimination.

He accused Pakistan’s military of running what he described as a 'shadow state' that suppresses dissent while maintaining power through fear.

Sharp words for US policy and Trump

Mir Yar Baloch questioned why Donald Trump would include Pakistan in a peace initiative despite past US accusations against Islamabad.

He recalled that Trump himself had accused Pakistan in 2018 of 'lies and deceit' and of sheltering terrorists while receiving over $33 billion in US aid. Trump had also suspended security assistance at the time.

The activist suggested that geopolitical interests and strategic calculations may be behind the decision.

Call for international action

In the strongest part of his post, Mir Yar Baloch urged the international community to recognise Pakistan as a 'terrorist state' and impose sanctions on its military leadership.

He also called for support for what he described as the Republic of Balochistan, demanding withdrawal of Pakistani control from the region.

These demands reflect long-standing positions held by some Baloch activists but are strongly rejected by the Pakistani state.

What is the Gaza Board of Peace?

The Board of Peace for Gaza is part of Trump's broader Gaza plan. According to a draft charter reported by Bloomberg, the board will be an international body focused on stability, governance, and long-term peace.

Trump is expected to serve as the board’s first chairman, with final authority over decisions and membership.

Member countries would normally serve three-year terms, but those contributing more than $1 billion in the first year would not face term limits.

How the board would work

Each member would have one vote, and decisions would be made by majority. However, all decisions would still require approval from the chairman.

The board would meet at least once a year, with additional meetings held if the chairman decides.

Part of a wider Gaza plan

The board is linked to a US-backed roadmap for Gaza’s post-war future. A 15-member Palestinian technocratic committee has already been formed to manage daily administration in Gaza.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said this marks 'Phase Two' of Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan, focusing on governance, reconstruction, and demilitarisation after the ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies)