Despite a US meeting on critical minerals aimed at countering China, President Donald Trump held an 'excellent' call with President Xi Jinping. Trump confirmed an April visit and praised the 'extremely good' US-China relationship.

As the United States convened a meeting of several nations on critical minerals on Wednesday, a move seen as an effort to protect it from China's virtual hegemony, US President Donald Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Trump Details 'Excellent' Call, Confirms China Visit

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, spoke about his call with Xi, confirmed his visit to China in April, and said that the relationship with China was extremely good. "I have just completed an excellent telephone conversation with President Xi, of China. It was a long and thorough call, where many important subjects were discussed, including Trade, Military, the April trip that I will be making to China (which I very much look forward to!), Taiwan, the War between Russia/Ukraine, the current situation with Iran, the purchase of Oil and Gas by China from the United States, the consideration by China of the purchase of additional Agricultural products including lifting the Soybean count to 20 Million Tons for the current season (They have committed to 25 Million Tons for next season!), Airplane engine deliveries, and numerous other subjects, all very positive! The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realize how important it is to keep it that way. I believe that there will be many positive results achieved over the next three years of my Presidency having to do with President Xi, and the People's Republic of China! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP," he posted.

Xi Stresses Mutual Respect, Warns on Taiwan

China Daily reported that in his conversation, Xi Jinping said he was ready to join Trump to guide China-US ties through wind and waves in the new year for a steady voyage. Xi said as long as China, US move towards each other with an attitude of equality, mutual respect, and mutual benefit, they can find solutions to each other's concerns

Xi Jinping further told Trump that the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations and that Taiwan will never be allowed to separate from China. The Chinese President also said that the US side must handle arms sales to Taiwan with caution.

China-Russia Cooperation Highlighted

Earlier, President Xi held a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and said that China and Russia should increase high-level exchanges and strengthen pragmatic cooperation in various fields. Highlighting that this year marks the beginning of China's 15th Five-Year Plan period, Xi emphasised that the country will be more proactive in expanding its high-level opening up and will share new development opportunities with countries around the world, including Russia, Xinhua reported. (ANI)