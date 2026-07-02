Donald Trump slammed the US decision to hand over the Panama Canal, warning that China is trying to take it over. He also criticised the Supreme Court's handling of birthright citizenship and praised a ruling that restored presidential power.

Trump Slams 'Stupid' Panama Canal Handover, Warns of China

US President Donald Trump said that the United States should never have handed over control of the Panama Canal, arguing that Panama increased transit fees after taking control and warning that China is seeking to gain influence over the strategic waterway.

Speaking at the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora on Wednesday (local time), Trump criticised the historical decision to transfer control of the canal and vowed the US would not allow China to take over. "The Panama Canal, so we gave it away. The first thing they did, you know what they did? They raised the prices for the ships by four times, and they didn't lose one ship. And then they raised it again twice, and they didn't lose one ship. All they did was make tremendous amounts of money for years and years. How stupid was that?" Trump said. "And now China's trying to take over the Panama Canal, and we're not going to let that happen, okay? And that was not part of the script because I don't really have a script because this thing doesn't work," he added.

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Trump's remarks referred to the US decision to transfer control of the canal under the 1977 Torrijos-Carter Treaties, a process that culminated with Panama assuming full control of the waterway in 1999.

Remarks on Supreme Court Rulings

Criticism on Birthright Citizenship

Meanwhile, Trump renewed his criticism of the Supreme Court's handling of birthright citizenship while praising recent rulings that he said restored presidential authority and reinforced a merit-based system.

Speaking at the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, Trump said he believed the court had erred on birthright citizenship but expressed confidence the issue would eventually be resolved. "We'll take care of the birthright citizenship because that was not meant for rich people from other countries. It was meant for the babies of slaves. If you look at it, it was a month after the Civil War ended that it went through. That's because it was meant for the babies of slaves. It wasn't meant for rich people from China. They came over in Gulfstreams," Trump said. "I believe, no, I know they got it wrong, but that's okay," he added.

Praise for Ruling on Presidential Authority

Trump also hailed a recent Supreme Court ruling that he said restored significant authority to the presidency. The US Supreme Court on June 29 significantly expanded President Donald Trump's authority to remove leaders of executive branch agencies, overturning a 91-year-old precedent that limited the President's power to dismiss Senate-confirmed officials.

"You know, a little while ago, not in yesterday's decisions where we actually had a good day except for birthright citizenship, we had something that gives back tremendous power to the President of the United States, and we won that, I think, 6 to 3," he said.

"It was taken away from another Roosevelt. It was taken away from FDR in 1932. For almost a hundred years, that's been up for grabs. It was called the Slaughter case, and a lot of people didn't think it would ever be won. We won it two days ago in the Supreme Court," Trump said.

"It gives power back to the president at a time when the president really needs power. It was the most important decision of all of them, I think," he added. (ANI)