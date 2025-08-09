Donald Trump is weighing a major change in US marijuana policy, considering moving cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III. Industry leaders, donors and advisers are pushing for reform, but political divisions and legal hurdles remain.

At a private dinner at his Bedminster club in New Jersey, US President Donald Trump discussed the possibility of changing federal marijuana laws. Speaking to a small group of donors, Trump said, 'We need to look at that', according to people who attended. This comes nearly a year after Trump promised to make marijuana more accessible for adults and give states more control over legalization. He had also signaled support for moving marijuana out of the same strict drug category as heroin.

Industry and donors push for change

During the dinner, cannabis industry leaders, reportedly including Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers, spoke directly to Trump. They argued that moving marijuana to Schedule III would open the door for more medical research, allow businesses tax breaks and make it easier for banks to work with cannabis companies. Trump reportedly called the move an '80-20 issue' with strong public support. He also shared that some of his friends use medical marijuana to manage pain.

Scroll to load tweet…

What reclassification would mean

Shifting marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III would remove strict tax rules that hurt cannabis businesses and give them access to banking services. It would also help scientists study marijuana's medical uses more easily. Currently, marijuana is grouped with drugs like heroin under federal law, even though many US states have already legalized it for medical or recreational use. Some of Trump’s advisers want quick action, saying marijuana reform could help Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. But others are warning against it, fearing legal challenges, moral opposition, and pushback from conservative voters.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said the administration is being careful. "When it comes to marijuana, all policy and legal requirements and implications are being considered. The only interest guiding the president’s policy decision is what is in the best interest of the American people," she told CNN.

Big hurdles ahead

Even if Trump supports the change, there are obstacles. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has been slow to act, the House could block funding for reforms, and some lawmakers still oppose easing marijuana restrictions. The cannabis industry, which is worth more than $30 billion, has spent years lobbying for reform. This includes hiring Trump’s pollster, funding political action committees (PACs), and pushing directly for policy changes.Trump’s comments at Bedminster do not guarantee fast action. There is no set timeline, and the future of marijuana policy at the federal level remains unclear.

For now, the marijuana debate in the US is still up in the air with promises made, big money involved, and political risks on both sides.