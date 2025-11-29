Etihad Airways' flights are back to normal after a required Airbus software update was successfully installed across its A320 fleet. The airline completed the update quickly with minimal disruption despite a busy travel period at Zayed Airport.

Etihad Airways flights have returned to normal scheduled operations following the successful installation of the required Airbus software update across A320 fleet. Thanks to the exceptional efforts of our operational and technical teams, the update was completed quickly and with minimal disruption - despite this being one of the busiest travel periods at Zayed International Airport ahead of the long weekend, said the company in a press statement Saturday.

'Safety Remains Highest Priority'

''We appreciate the professionalism of our teams across the network and thank our guests for their patience and understanding. Safety remains Etihad's highest priority, and we are pleased to have restored regular services swiftly,'' it added. (ANI/WAM)