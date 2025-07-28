A video from US President Donald Trump’s recent golf trip to Scotland has stirred a social media storm, with fresh accusations of cheating on the course.

The footage, captured during Trump’s visit to his Turnberry resort on July 26–27, 2025, appears to show a caddie subtly dropping a ball into the rough. Though Trump is not seen striking the ball in question, the clip quickly caught fire online, reigniting long-standing accusations that Trump habitually skirts the rules of golf.

Trump plays golf in Scotland as protesters rally

Trump was in Scotland, having just announced a significant tariff pact with the European Union—one of America’s key economic allies. But between high-stakes negotiations, President carved out time to enjoy two full days of golf at his prized Trump Turnberry course, a property he has openly championed as a future British Open venue.

The viral video has sparked long-standing claims that Trump routinely cheats at golf, accusations that have been echoed by those who have played with him in the past.

Trump Routinely Cheats At Golf?

Jack O’Donnell, who once served as vice president at Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City, recounted a telling exchange with his late colleague Mark Eddis. “So, does he improve his lie?” O'Donnell recalled asking Eddis, as chronicled by sportswriter Rick Reilly. “Every shot but the tee shot,” Eddis reportedly replied with a chuckle, according to The Spun.

In golf, “improving one’s lie”—secretly repositioning the ball to gain a better shot—is a frowned-upon move, even among casual players. For someone who touts multiple club championships, such behavior draws even sharper scrutiny.

Bryan Marsal, a longtime member of the prestigious Winged Foot Golf Club, also weighed in with his own experience of golfing with Trump. “I played with him once,” Marsal told The Spun. “It was a Saturday morning game. We go to the first tee and he couldn’t have been nicer. But then he said, ‘You see those two guys? They cheat. See me? I cheat. And I expect you to cheat because we’re going to beat those two guys today.’… So, yes, it’s true, he’s going to cheat you. But I think Donald, in his heart of hearts, believes that you’re gonna cheat him, too. So if it’s the same, if everybody’s cheating, he doesn’t see it as really cheating.”