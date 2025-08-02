In a Newsmax interview, Donald Trump praised Karoline Leavitt, discussed the Durham report and its implications for Obama and Clinton, addressed US-Russia nuclear tensions, criticized the Federal Reserve, and considered potential pardons.

During an interview with Rob Finnerty on Newsmax broadcast on August 1, US President Donald Trump offered high praise for White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, commending not only her work but also making personal remarks about her intelligence and appearance. Referring to the 27-year-old as “the finest Press Secretary to have served any President,” Trump remarked: “She’s become a star. It’s that face, it’s that brain, it’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she is a machinegun… She is a star, she is a great person actually.” Trump further asserted, “I don’t think anybody has ever had a best Press Secretary than Karoline Leavitt. She has been amazing.”

Durham Report, Pardons, and Nuclear Tensions Addressed

The wide-ranging interview covered sensitive topics such as the recently released portions of John Durham's report, the Epstein files, possible pardons for figures including Ghislaine Maxwell and Sean "Diddy" Combs, and controversial matters dating back to the 2016 election.

Turning to allegations regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election, Trump called for severe repercussions for former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Characterizing Obama as the “mastermind” behind the alleged fabrication, Trump claimed, “He knew about it. We have it cold. [Durham] has it in writing… And they knew it was fake.” Trump described the released “Durham annex” as possibly “the biggest scandal in the history of our country,” and insisted, “I think they should pay a price. By the way, it’s a very big price.” Despite his assertions, Trump stopped short of advocating for specific indictments, saying that it was up to Attorney General Pam Bondi and law enforcement to determine appropriate action.

Trump also discussed US-Russia nuclear tensions, referencing comments made by Dmitry Medvedev—deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council—about nuclear weapons and deterrence. Trump expressed concern over Medvedev’s language, affirming, “When you mention the word 'nuclear,' you know, my eyes light up and I say, 'We better be careful,' because it's the ultimate threat.” Trump confirmed that US nuclear submarines are currently deployed closer to Russian territory.

Fed Criticism and Consideration of Pardons

Addressing monetary policy, Trump voiced dissatisfaction with Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, who is set to remain in the post until May 2026. Despite recent criticism for maintaining current interest rates and authorizing costly renovations to the Fed’s headquarters, Trump indicated that Powell would likely serve out his term, explaining, “I would remove him in a heartbeat, but they say it would disturb the market, and he gets out in seven or eight months and I'll put somebody else in… Well, it’s very disruptive... so I would say most likely, yeah.”

On the matter of presidential pardons, Trump was circumspect about offering clemency to Ghislaine Maxwell, Sean "Diddy" Combs, or ex-Congressman George Santos. Trump stated that only Combs had approached him for a pardon. For Maxwell, convicted and imprisoned for trafficking minors with Jeffrey Epstein, Trump maintained that “nobody has asked me to do it,” and for Santos, sentenced for fraud and identity theft, he admitted, “He lied like hell. And I didn’t know him, but he was 100% for Trump. ... Everybody missed it. They found out about this stuff after the election was won.” Trump suggested Combs’s request for clemency was under consideration, but emphasized that personal animosity could affect any decision, reflecting, “It makes it more — I'm being honest — it makes it more difficult to do.”