Donald Trump has replaced his proposed 20% transit fee for the Strait of Hormuz with massive investment deals from Gulf states into the US. He says this new arrangement is a "much better" exchange for US military protection of the critical waterway.

Gulf Investment Replaces Transit Fee

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) welcomed the Gulf nations' investment of massive amounts of capital into the American economy in direct exchange for securing the critical Strait of Hormuz, following his recent announcement regarding the transit fee.

Speaking from the Oval Office in a bilateral meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, Trump stated that the new architecture follows direct appeals from Middle Eastern leaders who sought an alternative to the previously proposed 20 per cent maritime transit reimbursement fee. "I was called by different people, different countries, kings and emirs and all the people that we all know and love," Trump said. "And they said we'd love to do it a different way." He explicitly tied the security coverage provided by the US military to these incoming capital flows, adding, "We welcome investments in the US in exchange for providing protection for the Strait of Hormuz."

Furthermore, Trump acknowledged that nations generally shouldn't be able to charge fees for access to shipping routes, but defended his tolling proposal, arguing that his idea would be a reimbursement for the security that the US provides. "It was never fair to me that we would be guarding the strait when we basically don't take anything," Trump explained, noting that he was ultimately convinced that the Gulf nations' investment proposal in the US was a better idea. "The Gulf States are going to invest a tremendous amount of money into the United States, and that was very satisfactory to me. I think it's actually much better," he added.

Stance on Iran

When questioned whether he has any regrets about lifting the naval blockade and waiving the sanctions on Iran temporarily, Trump defended his original approach but emphasised that regional adversaries had missed their window for diplomacy. "No. I gave them a chance. I wanted to give them a chance at making a deal... and they shot first, and that was a big mistake that they shot first--because we have been knocking the hell out of them," Trump stated.

'America is Winning Again'

The President concluded by emphasising that the final transactional arrangement will deliver superior outcomes for the domestic economy. "That was very satisfactory to me. I think it's actually much better," he said. His remarks come shortly after Trump said that the Strait of Hormuz is open to all ship traffic except for Iran and that he has decided to replace 20% toll with trade and investment deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, he said there would be full blockade only on ships coming to and from Iranian ports, or carrying anything have to do with Iranian cargo and accused the country's leadership of taking it down to the path of total destruction. "Oil is flowing like never before, thanks to the awesome Power of the United States Military. A special salute to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, and Commander of the United States Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper. Because of them, and all members of the Most Powerful Military anywhere in the World, BY FAR, the Strait of Hormuz is open to ALL Ship traffic except for Iran -- and that is because of their lying, violent, malicious leadership, which is taking them down the path of TOTAL DESTRUCTION," Trump said.

"Based on highly productive conversations with Middle East leadership, I have decided to replace the 20% United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States. Those Investments will be MASSIVE but, at the same time, extraordinarily good for them, and their future," he added. Trump talked of beneficial impact of fresh investments in the country from the middle eastern countries and declared that "America is winning again". (ANI)