French Ambassador Thierry Mathou, at the French National Day celebration, called for stronger India-France ties to address global challenges. He stressed cooperation for economic security, tech excellence, and strategic autonomy.

As France marks the celebration of its National Day, French Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, urged for deepening the ties between India and France amid rising global challenges and working towards economic security and technological excellence. He made the remarks while speaking at the French National Day celebrations here in the national capital on Tuesday.

Four Priorities for Partnership

Ambassador Mathou listed four priorities that shape the partnership between India and France--innovation, sovereignty, addressing global challenges and people-to-people ties. He said, "Sovereignty today means much more than defence industrial capability. It also means strategic autonomy, economic security and technological excellence. In a world marked by growing uncertainty, where war is omnipresent- from West Asia where the ceasefire was short-lived, to Ukraine where Russia is still waging its war of aggression, France and India need more than ever to work together across all these areas, because strategic autonomy does not mean standing alone."

Defence and 'Make in India'

He underlined the strength of defence partnerships between the two countries, terming it a powerful illustration of the mutual trust and respect. "France is proud to contribute to "Make in India" by co-producing and developing major defence equipment. This year alone, Safran inaugurated its LEAP engine centre in India while Tata opened a final assembly plant for Airbus H125 helicopters," Ambassador Mathou added.

Addressing Global Challenges Together

From the governance of artificial intelligence to climate action, France and India continue to demonstrate that we can achieve more when we lead together. He further reflected on the expansive nature of ties, noting how the two partners continue to address global challenges through closer cooperation at several international fora such as the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, along with the work carried forward at the G7 Summit in Evian.

On the G7 Summit, he said, "The French G7 Presidency sought to deepen engagement with India and the group's partners on issues ranging from development finance overhaul, global health to protecting children in the age of artificial intelligence."

Significance of French National Day

July 14 marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille prison on July 14, 1789, during the French Revolution, which symbolises the democratic values of 'Liberty, Equality and Fraternity', the central theme of both the Indian and French constitutions. (ANI)