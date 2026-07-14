A foundation stone has been laid for the Ngagyur Nyingma Palyul Dhongag Chholing Monastery in Nepal's Solukhumbu district. The project is being built with Indian financial assistance of approximately 33 million Nepali rupees under its HICDP.

A foundation stone has been laid for the construction of a monastery in Solukhumbu District of Nepal, which is also known as the gateway of Everest, to be built with Indian assistance.

As per the release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the foundation stone has been laid for the construction of Ngagyur Nyingma Palyul Dhongag Chholing Monastery in Likhu Pike Rural Municipality. It "was jointly laid today by Mina Karki Basnet, Chairperson, Likhu Pike Rural Municipality; and Ajay Kumar Singh, Second Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu," the release stated.

The Monastery Building is being built with the Government of India's financial assistance of approximately 33 million Nepali rupees. "This High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), will be implemented through the Likhu Pike Rural Municipality, Solukhumbu, and is the sixth HICDP in Solukhumbu district of Nepal," the Embassy stated.

The Chairperson of Likhu Pike Rural Municipality, Solukhumbu and other stakeholders appreciated the developmental support being provided by the Government of India, and expressed confidence that the new infrastructure would help preserve the rich cultural heritage of Likhu Pike Rural Municipality, Solukhumbu.

India-Nepal Development Cooperation

As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in strengthening the efforts of the Government of Nepal in promoting growth and development, apart from augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors.

Legacy of Bilateral Partnership

Over the past seven decades, the India-Nepal development cooperation has not only expanded but also diversified to cover a wide range of sectors that include health, education, power, archives, archaeology, connectivity, trade, agriculture, cultural heritage preservation, capacity building and many more. Projects under the bilateral development partnership implemented are based on the needs and priorities of Nepal and are spread across the length and breadth of the country.

India-Nepal Cooperation for the development of modern infrastructure in Nepal began in 1951 with the construction of Gauchar Airport in Kathmandu (completed in 1954). The Indian Aid Mission in Nepal was also set up in 1954 for coordinating various developmental projects of the Government of India in areas of connectivity, health, education, power, etc. Since then, this interaction has emerged as one of the strongest pillars of the bilateral partnership. (ANI)