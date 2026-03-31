US President Trump claims negotiations are underway with Iran’s leadership, including parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, regarding its nuclear program. In contrast, Tehran strongly denies any direct talks, asserting that communication is limited to indirect channels through intermediaries.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Washington is engaged in negotiations with Iran, including talks involving parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, even as Tehran continues to publicly deny any direct diplomatic engagement.

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According to Trump, discussions are underway with what he described as Iran’s “new leadership,” suggesting that key figures in Tehran are open to a deal to end the ongoing conflict. He indicated that progress has been made on several US demands, including restrictions on Iran’s nuclear programme and missile capabilities.

Trump also signalled optimism about the talks, claiming that Iran is willing to negotiate despite its public stance. He suggested that Tehran may be privately engaging through intermediaries, even as it rejects the idea of formal, direct negotiations in public statements.

However, Iranian officials have strongly pushed back against these claims. Authorities in Tehran have denied holding direct talks with the United States, calling Washington’s demands unrealistic and asserting that any communication has been limited to indirect channels facilitated by regional intermediaries such as Pakistan.

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Ghalibaf himself has taken a critical stance, questioning US intentions and signalling resistance to pressure from Washington. His recent statements and social media posts suggest deep scepticism about Trump’s shifting messaging on negotiations, with Iran maintaining that it will not be coerced into an agreement under military pressure.

The claims come at a time when the conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran has intensified, with both sides targeting key infrastructure and raising fears of a broader regional escalation. Despite the talk of diplomacy, the US continues to maintain a strong military posture in the region, including troop deployments and preparations for potential further action.

Trump has alternated between threatening military escalation and expressing confidence in a possible deal. He has warned that failure to reach an agreement could result in strikes on Iran’s critical energy infrastructure, while also indicating that negotiations could lead to a breakthrough.

The evolving situation highlights the deep mistrust between the two sides, with conflicting narratives about the state of diplomacy. While Washington portrays talks as progressing, Tehran’s denials underscore the fragile and uncertain nature of any potential agreement.

As the war enters a critical phase, the question of whether backchannel diplomacy can translate into a formal deal remains unresolved, with global attention focused on whether negotiations can prevent further escalation in the region.

Also Read: Iran Denies 'Direct' Talks with US, Acknowledges Messages Via Mediators