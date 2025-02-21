Trump's loyalist Kash Patel promises to make FBI "transparent, accountable" after confirmation as director

After Indian-origin Kash Patel was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Patel expressed his gratitude and vowed to rebuild the agency into one that is "transparent, accountable, and committed to justice."

Feb 21, 2025

Patel thanked President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi for their support and emphasised his commitment to restoring public trust in the FBI.
Sharing a post on X, Patel said, "I am honoured to be confirmed as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Thank you to President Trump and Attorney General Bondi for your unwavering confidence and support."

He added, "The FBI has a storied legacy--from the "G-Men" to safeguarding our nation in the wake of 9/11. The American people deserve an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice. The politicalization of our justice system has eroded public trust--but that ends today."

Patel vowed to rebuild the FBI into an organisation that the American people can be proud of.

"Working alongside the dedicated men and women of the Bureau and our partners, we will rebuild an FBI the American people can be proud of. And to those who seek to harm Americans--consider this your warning. We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet. Mission First. America Always. Let's get to work," Patel said.

Kash Patel, an ally of President Donald Trump, was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), according to NBC News.

While the nomination faced opposition from Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, Patel received backing from the rest of the Republican Party, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had previously opposed other Trump nominees.

The confirmation passed with a narrow 51-49 vote, as all Senate Democrats voted against him. 

